CFB Week 2: What Twitter Had To Say

While a game against an FCS team streamed exclusively on Peacock largely kept Penn State out of the national conversation, the rest of the college football world is heating up just two (three?) weeks into the season.

First of all, Texas is...back?

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson to the section of Alabama recruits: “All y’all come to Texas” pic.twitter.com/Cra5yXy5S8 — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) September 10, 2023

I’m NEVER in the “Saban’s done” or “Saban’s retiring” crowd. Ever. Wouldn’t ever be near suggesting anything like that.



But after a 10 point non-conference loss at home, this was fairly odd to me for some reason: pic.twitter.com/V6dTCkasgo — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 10, 2023

Maybe Quinn Ewers’s most impressive moment last night, not falling into Holly Rowe’s expertly laid “Texas is Back” trap. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jtpo5K2aHK — Carter Yates (@Carter_Yates16) September 10, 2023

Lots of Horns down at the game last night. Buddy at the end of this was the best thou. Had to have taken 200 selfies of himself doing Horns Down. Then in Q4 as he realized what was happening it stopped. His tears on the way out were the sweetest! #TexasFight #AlabamaFootball pic.twitter.com/n5q34Hwzbk — Steven (@mize_steven) September 11, 2023

Dynasty ain't dead till people quit reacting like this every time Alabama loses https://t.co/6nzkTOTpnS — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) September 10, 2023

The Big Ten has essentially turned into a three-team race following No. 19 Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State, knocking the Badgers out of the AP Poll. But, maybe it’s time to watch out for the now-No. 25 Hawkeyes.

Washington State head coach Jake Dickert after defeating No. 19 Wisconsin:



“We belong in the Power 5‼️” pic.twitter.com/oTg0yaAaLR — On3 (@On3sports) September 10, 2023

Just give the game ball to the refs. Not a complaint — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2023

#WSU completes its application to the Big Ten with a 31-22 win over No. 19 #Wisconsin — the Cougars’ second win over a ranked Badgers team in as many years. Now students are rushing the field and “Jump Around” is playing over the loudspeaker.



Historic night in Pullman. pic.twitter.com/zBkyUXE3Ng — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) September 10, 2023

The Big Ten didn’t invite Wazzu to their conference because they knew the Cougs would simply dominate them. https://t.co/MXMJLojXcH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2023

Sad to accept this is the last year of the league I was so fortunate to play in and earn a world class education. For all the Big10 pundits, one of your perennial stalwarts just got beat two years in a row by little old WAZZU.



Go Cougs!!! pic.twitter.com/Kh83MZVVAQ — Mike Beasley (@WSUcougar97) September 10, 2023

A weak first half from Tennessee, fueled by quarterback Joe Milton’s struggles, caused the Vols to struggle against Austin Peay. Some fans had concerns amid the sleepy 30-13 win, while others were happy to walk away with a win.

Joe Milton is 1-8 for 11 yards but he can throw that ball 90 yards — Stone Cold Austin (@5cAustin) September 9, 2023

Tennessee fans thought Joe Milton was magically going to develop touch and accuracy at 23 years old — \/ari (@157Gale) September 9, 2023

Two Austin Peay players had a Tennessee player pinned down after that punt and kept going at him, after the play, right in front of the officials.



No flag.



That's awful. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) September 9, 2023

We weren’t the only team to struggle yesterday. W is a W even though it wasn’t the prettiest win.



Put it all behind you and let’s curb stomp those gators next weekend — no context tennessee vols (@ZeroContextVols) September 10, 2023

1. Joe Milton can still lead Tennessee to 10 wins this season.



2. Joe Milton did not look good against AP (despite the drops).



Both can be true. — BigOrangeHub (@BigOrangeHub) September 10, 2023

One of the biggest stories in college football was not related to on-field action. Despite Michigan State’s 2-0 start, it looks like head coach Mel Tucker has coached his last game as a Spartan.

Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

This disaster with Tucker was foretold from the beginning, when MSU gave Tucker the key to the kingdom and barely knew who he was. Can the Spartans ever fix their systemic dysfunction?https://t.co/K4HwiTktHY via @detroitnews — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) September 11, 2023

Mel Tucker’s tenure ends at Michigan State.



A very, very sad day for the Spartan community. Before you mock and patronize- think about the many players and young men who didn’t ask for or deserve any of this.



Be kind. #SpartansWill pic.twitter.com/Bp6zLaeJTT — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) September 10, 2023

Texas is back. But, is Miami back too?

The U is back: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2023

Texas A&M boosters: “What would it take to fire Jimbo Fisher?”



Jimbo’s buyout: pic.twitter.com/odMQCxhbUq — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 10, 2023

Is it happening?



Is Miami back?!

pic.twitter.com/4YAGRFKPDW — NFLFanGrid (@NFLFanGrid) September 9, 2023