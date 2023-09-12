 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Week 2: What Twitter Had To Say

Despite a sleepy Saturday in Happy Valley, chaos ensued around the college football world.

By ryanparsons
NCAA Football: Texas at Alabama Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

While a game against an FCS team streamed exclusively on Peacock largely kept Penn State out of the national conversation, the rest of the college football world is heating up just two (three?) weeks into the season.

First of all, Texas is...back?

The Big Ten has essentially turned into a three-team race following No. 19 Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State, knocking the Badgers out of the AP Poll. But, maybe it’s time to watch out for the now-No. 25 Hawkeyes.

A weak first half from Tennessee, fueled by quarterback Joe Milton’s struggles, caused the Vols to struggle against Austin Peay. Some fans had concerns amid the sleepy 30-13 win, while others were happy to walk away with a win.

One of the biggest stories in college football was not related to on-field action. Despite Michigan State’s 2-0 start, it looks like head coach Mel Tucker has coached his last game as a Spartan.

Texas is back. But, is Miami back too?

