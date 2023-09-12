Snap Counts: Delaware

Seventy-one Penn State players appeared in at least one play on offense or defense in Saturday’s 63-7 win over Delaware.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 94 snaps (159)
QUARTERBACKS
Drew Allar: 64 (120)
Beau Pribula: 28 (37)
Jaxon Smolik: 2 (2)
RUNNING BACKS
Kaytron Allen: 43 (74)
Nick Singleton: 31 (62)
Trey Potts: 14 (23)
Tank Smith: 8 (8)
Tyler Holzworth: 3 (3)
WIDE RECEIVERS
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 49 (93)
Harrison Wallace III: 48 (86)
Omari Evans: 25 (25)
Malik McClain: 24 (48)
Liam Clifford: 20 (47)
Jason Estrella: 19 (19)
Dante Cephas: 18 (28)
Cristian Driver: 17 (17)
Kaden Saunders: 9 (18)
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren: 56 (97)
Theo Johnson: 54 (94)
Khalil Dinkins: 17 (29)
Andrew Rappleyea: 10 (10)
Jerry Cross: 5 (5)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Sal Wormley: 60 (105)
Caedan Wallace: 60 (108)
Drew Shelton: 60 (82)
Vega Iaone: 58 (86)
Nick Dawkins: 53 (62)
Hunter Nourzad: 41 (97)
JB Nelson: 34 (91)
Olu Fashanu: 32 (83)
J’Ven Williams: 25 (25)
Anthony Donkoh: 25 (25)
Dominic Rulli: 11 (20)
Chimdy Onoh: 11 (11)
DefenseL 42 snaps (110)
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Zuriah Fisher: 20 (44)
Chop Robinson: 16 (60)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 16 (56)
Jameial Lyons: 13 (14)
Adisa Isaac: 11 (38)
Jake Wilson: 8 (8)
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Jordan van den Berg: 20 (43)
Hakeem Beamon: 15 (58)
Zane Durant: 14 (46)
Kaleb Artis: 13 (13)
D’Von Ellies: 11 (39)
Davon Townley Jr.: 5 (5)
Ty Blanding: 3 (3)
LINEBACKERS
Abdul Carter: 23 (70)
Curtis Jacobs: 20 (69)
Kobe King: 14 (43)
Keon Wylie: 14 (25)
Tony Rojas: 13 (23)
Dominic DeLuca: 11 (40)
Tyler Elsdon: 8 (27)
Kaveion Keys: 3 (3)
Ta’Mere Robinson: 3 (3)
CORNERBACKS
Cam Miller: 20 (52)
Kalen King: 17 (74)
Johnny Dixon: 17 (62)
Elliot Washington: 16 (17)
Zion Tracy: 11 (22)
Audavion Collins: 3 (3)
Lamont Payne Jr.: 3 (3)
SAFETY
King Mack: 21 (22)
Kevin Winston Jr: 19 (53)
Mehki Flowers: 16 (16)
Tyrece Mills: 14 (14)
Keaton Ellis: 12 (46)
Zakee Wheatley: 10 (42)
Jaylen Reed: 9 (54)
DaKaari Nelson: 3 (3)
Notes and Thoughts:
- Except for Abdul Carter, all the defensive position leaders this week were depth players. Not a surprise when the game gets out of hand so early, but it’s great to see Penn State’s future stars in action.
- The offensive line used 8 different combinations on 11 drives. Drew Shelton entered on drive #3 after not appearing until drive #8 last week. Vega Iaone started at left guard in place of JB Nelson. Nick Dawkins took over at center on drive #5. You can see the depth beginning to take shape on the line.
- Welcome back Omari Evans!
- It’s early in the season, but Penn State has not allowed any points when Kobe King is on the field.
- Nick Singleton had the exact same number of snaps as last week. Might be insignificant, but then again it reflects the coaching staff’s deliberate approach to splitting the reps at RB.
- I really liked what I saw from Trey Potts, even considering the level of competition. All the attention will be on Singleton and Allen, but the offense has a legitimate third option at running back.
Loading comments...