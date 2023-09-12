Snap Counts: Delaware

Seventy-one Penn State players appeared in at least one play on offense or defense in Saturday’s 63-7 win over Delaware.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 94 snaps (159)

QUARTERBACKS

Drew Allar: 64 (120)

Beau Pribula: 28 (37)

Jaxon Smolik: 2 (2)

RUNNING BACKS

Kaytron Allen: 43 (74)

Nick Singleton: 31 (62)

Trey Potts: 14 (23)

Tank Smith: 8 (8)

Tyler Holzworth: 3 (3)

WIDE RECEIVERS

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 49 (93)

Harrison Wallace III: 48 (86)

Omari Evans: 25 (25)

Malik McClain: 24 (48)

Liam Clifford: 20 (47)

Jason Estrella: 19 (19)

Dante Cephas: 18 (28)

Cristian Driver: 17 (17)

Kaden Saunders: 9 (18)

TIGHT ENDS

Tyler Warren: 56 (97)

Theo Johnson: 54 (94)

Khalil Dinkins: 17 (29)

Andrew Rappleyea: 10 (10)

Jerry Cross: 5 (5)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Sal Wormley: 60 (105)

Caedan Wallace: 60 (108)

Drew Shelton: 60 (82)

Vega Iaone: 58 (86)

Nick Dawkins: 53 (62)

Hunter Nourzad: 41 (97)

JB Nelson: 34 (91)

Olu Fashanu: 32 (83)

J’Ven Williams: 25 (25)

Anthony Donkoh: 25 (25)

Dominic Rulli: 11 (20)

Chimdy Onoh: 11 (11)

DefenseL 42 snaps (110)

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Zuriah Fisher: 20 (44)

Chop Robinson: 16 (60)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 16 (56)

Jameial Lyons: 13 (14)

Adisa Isaac: 11 (38)

Jake Wilson: 8 (8)

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Jordan van den Berg: 20 (43)

Hakeem Beamon: 15 (58)

Zane Durant: 14 (46)

Kaleb Artis: 13 (13)

D’Von Ellies: 11 (39)

Davon Townley Jr.: 5 (5)

Ty Blanding: 3 (3)

LINEBACKERS

Abdul Carter: 23 (70)

Curtis Jacobs: 20 (69)

Kobe King: 14 (43)

Keon Wylie: 14 (25)

Tony Rojas: 13 (23)

Dominic DeLuca: 11 (40)

Tyler Elsdon: 8 (27)

Kaveion Keys: 3 (3)

Ta’Mere Robinson: 3 (3)

CORNERBACKS

Cam Miller: 20 (52)

Kalen King: 17 (74)

Johnny Dixon: 17 (62)

Elliot Washington: 16 (17)

Zion Tracy: 11 (22)

Audavion Collins: 3 (3)

Lamont Payne Jr.: 3 (3)

SAFETY

King Mack: 21 (22)

Kevin Winston Jr: 19 (53)

Mehki Flowers: 16 (16)

Tyrece Mills: 14 (14)

Keaton Ellis: 12 (46)

Zakee Wheatley: 10 (42)

Jaylen Reed: 9 (54)

DaKaari Nelson: 3 (3)

Notes and Thoughts: