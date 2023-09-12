Blessed & Honored: Franklin Visits Lettermen On Recruiting Trip

James Franklin Visits Four-Star RB Commit, Penn State Lettermen

The trusty Penn State recruiting helicopter made its way to Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Friday evening to visit Class of 2026 running back commit Messiah Mickens.

Penn State Football Coach James Franklin stopped by Trinity today via helicopter! Good luck to our team as they take on Wyomissing! pic.twitter.com/Oc2DPimwLs — Trinity High School Athletics (@thsshamrocks) September 8, 2023

Mickens is 247Sports’ top Pennsylvania product in his class and also holds offers from Alabama, Duke, and Iowa State. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein also made the visit to Trinity High School. The Shamrocks are coached by lettermen Jordan Hill and Michael Mauti.

Four-Star QB Highlights New Offers

Class of 2025 quarterback TJ Lateef picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions on September 8, tagging OC Mike Yurcich and quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien in his announcement. The four-star California prospect now has 12 total offers and is favorited to land at Georgia or Miami, per 247Sports.

Preferred walk-on Logan Bahn also received an offer from the Nittany Lions and was on-site for Saturday’s game against Delaware.

Traction Gained With DL Target

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr., the top prospect from the state of Maryland, shouted out Penn State in a recent interview with Rivals.

Willor said that Penn State has been in contact more than any other school and targeted late November as a commitment date. He also donned a Nittany Lions hat in a Rivals photo. The four-star prospect also holds offers from Ohio State, Maryland, and Alabama.

Nittany Lions Miss On Four-Star Defensive Lineman

Nigel Smith, who visited Happy Valley in June, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday. Penn State was one of his final choices, along with Ohio State and Texas A&M.

The Nittany Lions still have four other defensive linemen in their 2024 class in edges Xavier Gilliam and Mylachi Williams, along with tackles De’Andre Cook and T.A. Cunningham.

Willor, along with four-star Brian Robinson and three-star Jaylen Harvey highlight the remaining Class of 2024 defensive linemen on the board for Penn State.