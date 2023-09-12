Oh, Goodbye: Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews Decommits From Penn State

And then there were two.

Penn State football’s 2025 recruiting class took a hit Tuesday when the group’s top prospect, offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, announced he was decommiting from the program.

“I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for my academic and athletic future,” Matthews wrote on Twitter. “This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after countless hours of thought and contemplation.”

The Toms River, New Jersey, prospect was the top recruit in the Keystone State, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6’ 5”, 290-pound lineman is also slated as a top-100 prospect in his class.

Matthews attended the Nittany Lions’ season opener against West Virginia and was offered by both Texas and Arkansas on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Michigan and Florida State, among others.

James Franklin’s Class of 2025 is now down to two: four-star running back Kiandrea Barker and three-star defensive back Omari Gaines. It sits as the No. 16 class in the country, but most programs are still mainly focused on securing their 2024 classes.