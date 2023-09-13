Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 2

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes

Bowl: Fiesta/Cotton

Location: Tempe, AZ/Arlington, TX

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 29th, 2023

Opponent: Washington Huskies/Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Notre Dane Fighting Irish

247 has the Nittany Lions in a road game against Miami, and although Jerry Palm’s bowl game doesn’t change, he does trade out LSU for Alabama in the Peach Bowl. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Bonagura keeps his Fiesta Bowl pick, but makes it a rematch of the 2018 game between Penn State and Washington, while Schlabach goes back to the Cotton Bowl. Notre Dame would be a very intriguing opponent...