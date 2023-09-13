 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Illinois at Penn State

Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State at Illinois

The last time a #7 ranked PSU team played Illinois, the game was dumb - and these numbers mean even less this week.

By Cari Greene
let’s hope KLS has a big game this year.
No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (2-0; 0-0 Big Ten East) vs Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1; 0-0 Big Ten West)

12:00 p.m. ET, September 16, 2023—Fox

Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 60,670 / Champaign, IL)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Illinois Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 230.5 (15) 224.0 (122) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 279.0 (41) 253.5 (99) Passing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency 180.94 (17) 140.59 (92) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 509.5 (T - 14) 477.5 (125) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 50.5 (T - 6) 31.0 (T - 105) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 114 (66) 153.5 (73) Rushing Offense (ypg) Push
Passing Defense (ypg) 110.0 (7) 204.0 (93) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 87.45 (8) 139.21 (72) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 224.0 (10) 357.5 (88) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 11.0 (T - 17) 26.5 (T - 84) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 4.0 (T - 67) 0.0 (T - 105) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 6.0 (T - 72) 1.0 (T - 46) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.5 (T - 55) 42.29 (34) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.5 (T - 41) 17.0 (T - 47) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 13.0 (T - 18) 17.83 (T - 85) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +1.0 (T - 20) +0.0 (T - 62) Turnover Margin new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 0 (T - 1) 2 (T - 42) Passes Intercepted (total) new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (total) 1 (T - 72) 3 (T - 98) Passes Had Intercepted (total) new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 30.0 (T - 12) 79.0 (125) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 3.5 (T - 16) 4.0 (T - 125) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 0.5 (T - 8) 1.5 (T - 84) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.5 (T - 47) 6.5 (T - 95) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.5 (T - 11) 5.0 (T - 83) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 92.3% (T - 35) 100% (T - 93) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 100% (T - 93) 100% (T - 1) Redzone Offense (% season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Redzone TD % (season) 84.62% 70.00% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 100.0% 83.33% Redzone TD % (season) Push
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 47.8% (T - 43) 57.1% (128) 3rd Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
3rd Down Defense % (season) 24.0% (10) 33.3% (T - 104) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 100.0% (T - 1) 66.67% (T - 97) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 59) 60.0% (T - 53) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push
1st Downs (season) 61 (T - 9) 54 (T - 123) 1st Downs Allowed (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed (season) 22 (T - 5) 40 (T - 86) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 35 (5) 25 (121) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 86 15 Strength of Schedule 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Listen, I always say that this early in the season, this post means very little - and this is even coming up a week sooner than normal, since the Big Ten season is starting a week earlier. But still - it’s hard to not feel confident when looking at these numbers.

The lede in the header mentions the last time a #7-ranked PSU team played Illinois and it’s a little hard to not have some PTSD - but the last time was coming off a loss in Iowa that was due to lack of depth at the quarterback position, and the starter was clearly less than 75% ok to play. This year, there’s more QB depth and the team is far more complete.

As for some of those more questionable numbers, it’s not a surprise that, after playing an FCS foe, Penn State’s strength of schedule plummeted. Special teams is the biggest area of weakness for the Nittany Lions, but Illinois has not returned a single punt - and since our first two opponents only returned one (combined), that may not be an issue. Same deal with kickoffs - we’ve returned only two (to the Illini’s 6), and their opponents have returned 6 of their kicks to ours’ 3. And that’s with PSU having scored 15 times on the year, so 14 of the 17 kickoffs were touchbacks.

And I’d be worried about those red zone numbers, except - our opponents have only been in the red zone twice in two games combined, so the 100% given up is a small sample size; Illinois’ opponents have been in the RZ ten times, which is four fewer times than their opponents have started inside the Illini twenty. We’ve been in the red zone 13 times on offense this season, in two games - the definition of efficient.

What say you all?

