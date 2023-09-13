Success with Hyperlinking is Scoring at Will

Saturday’s win over Delaware was tied for the third-highest scoring output in the James Franklin era. Penn State has scored 60 or more points six times since Franklin took over in 2014.

Standout running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton may be competing for playing time, but they are happy to share the spotlight. Widely noted for their complementary running styles, the pair have firmly established themselves as one of the best backfields in college football. Allen reached 1,000 career rushing yards in the win over Delaware.

Field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux has had an outstanding start to the 2023 season. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year has scored nine goals in Penn State’s first six goals, including a hat trick in a win over Delaware on Sunday. Her scoring prowess has set the tone for the Nittany Lions early in the season.

Saturday marked Penn State football’s annual THON game. Four Diamonds child and leukemia survivor Shiloh Crimmel served as the “kickoff kid” at Beaver Stadium last weekend. The world’s largest student-run philanthropy, THON has raised over $200 million since 1977 in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Penn State has used the backup quarterback in the offense under Franklin, most notably Tommy Stevens and Will Levis. But how can they use new backup Beau Pribula in this year’s offense?