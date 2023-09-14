SWH is Rooting for TaQuan

While you wait for Friday’s prediction roundtable, check out what the SP+ model says will happen on Saturday.

Spoiler alert: The model is relatively close to most of the BSD staff’s picks.

Long-time beat writer Frank Bodani gives his preview and prediction.

Can Penn State contain a running quarterback? We will see.

Iowa is already looking ahead to the Whiteout.

Good luck. No Kinnick magic this year, fellas.

In former Nittany Lion football news, a previous backup quarterback is now a starter at another FBS program.

I normally root for players who leave Penn State due to playing time to do well elsewhere, so good luck, TaQuan...

In Lady Lion basketball news, the team has welcomed in a former all-conference guard

I’ve been going to Lady Lions games since the days of Tina Nicholson, Tiffany Longworth, Helen Darling, Andrea Garner, and my first crush, Kelly Mazzante, so I would love for Kiegs to bring this game back where they belong.

Finally, for wrestling fans, some storylines to watch come the winter and spring.

Will the Nittany Lions field a competitive wrestler at 125?