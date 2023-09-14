 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Nittany Lions Go On The Road

Last full week of non-conference games plus the Nittany Lions go on the road at Illinois.

By misdreavus79
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Trey Potts (23) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 is in the books! Just about all of us picked Wisconsin to ultimately win their game against Washington State. We should have known better. On the other hand, everyone other than me correctly picked Colorado with the cover, so I’ll just carry that L for a while. Onward!

Friday, September 15

700 PM

Virginia (0-2) vs. Maryland (2-0)

MD -14.5 | O/U 48 | FS1

Virginia may actually be worse than Charlotte, so them only getting 14.5 points in this game quite surprising. The Cavaliers were handled by Tennessee then lost to James Madison, so, unless Maryland isn’t actually ready to “compete for championships,” this game should get out of hand pretty quickly.

Should you watch? It’s worth a look to see if Maryland Marylands
Prediction: Maryland 37, Virginia 14

Saturday, September 16

12:00 PM

No. 7 Penn State (2-0) vs. Illinois (1-1)

PSU -14.5 | O/U 48.5 | FOX

Four things you need to know about this game:

  1. The Big Ten West does not care about non-conference games. They effectively use them as their pre-season, and would happily give up a win there if it means gaining one in conference play. So if they lose a game or two, so be it. Case in point, Northwestern went 0-3 in the non-conference in 2018 and still won the West. So, don’t look at the Kansas and Toledo results to try and determine what will happen in this game.
  2. Illinois was dead in the water two years ago, then they changed their offensive philosophy “overnight” right before the Penn State game, and, well, you know the rest. Expect some wrinkles we haven’t seen yet.
  3. Drew Allar is doing a lot better than we expected through two games, but this will be his first road game, against a conference opponent, who, as mentioned in 1 above, will happily go 0-3 in non-conference play if it means beating a top team in the East.
  4. James Franklin does not forget.

Should you watch? I’d question your fandom if you don’t.
Prediction: Penn State 56, Illinois 17

Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1)

LOU -10.0 | O/U 50.5 | B1G Network

This tape should be familiar to all you fine Indiana folks. A Jeff Brohm offense rolls into [not Bloomington] and drops 7 million points while the Hoosiers try to keep up. Can the new, triple option-y offense Indiana has employed so far this season do enough to prevent the onslaught?

Should you watch? You’re occupied.
Prediction: Louisville 23, Indiana 13

Georgia Southern (2-0) vs. Wisconsin (1-1)

WIS -19.5 | O/U 64.5 | B1G Network

Georgia Southern isn’t bad, but they’re also not Washington State. And Wisconsin is at home. It might look like the Buffalo game, but they’ll cover eventually.

Should you watch? You’re busy.
Prediction: Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 10

3:30 PM

Minnesota (2-0) vs. No. 20 North Carolina (2-0)

UNC -8.0 | O/U 50 | ESPN

North Carolina nearly fooled everyone into thinking they had a defense against South Carolina. Then came Appalachian State and burned a hole through them. Minnesota, on the other hand, won’t try to get into a shootout with them. They will be quite glad to do to the Tar Heels what Navy did to Notre Dame in 2016.

Should you watch? It should be a fun game if Minnesota’s defense comes to play.
Prediction: Minnesota 21, North Carolina 17

Northwestern (1-1) vs. No. 21 Duke (2-0)

DUKE -18.5 | O/U 48.5 | ACCN

With their one win out of the way, the Wildcats can resume the losing.

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Duke 42, Northwestern 7

Western Michigan (1-1) vs. No. 25 Iowa (2-0)

IOWA -28.5 | O/U 42.5 | B1G Network

So Vegas is expecting Iowa to not only score 29 points, but to hold their opponent to zero? Bold strategy Cotton!

Should you watch? The Ferentz Line™ is appointment television.
Prediction: Iowa 24, Western Michigan 3

Virginia Tech (1-1) vs. Rutgers (2-0)

RUTG -7.0 | O/U 38 | B1G Network

Well the Hokies already lost to one Big Ten team, will they lose to another?

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Rutgers 20, Virginia Tech 17

4:00 PM

Western Kentucky (2-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (2-0)

OSU -29.0 | O/U 64 | FOX

There’s a 4 PM slot because games on Fox take that long.

Should you watch? Only to see if Ohio State can finally break 40.
Prediction: Ohio State 42, Western Kentucky 20

5:00 PM

No. 8 Washington (2-0) vs. Michigan State (2-0)

WASH -16.0 | O/U 55.5 | Peacock

This was going to be a beatdown before, now it’s just going to be sad to watch.

Should you watch? I guess if you’re into that sort of thing.
Prediction: Washington 55, Michigan State 22

7:00 PM

Northern Illinois (1-1) vs. Nebraska (0-2)

NEB -11.5 | O/U 43 | FS1

How bad is Boston College? The Huskies beat the Eagles two weeks ago, then came home and lost to Southern Illinois last week. Nebraska will need to dial the inner Scott Frost to 100 to lose this one.

Should you watch? If you’re curious about whether Nebraska can grasp defeat from the jaws of victory once more, tune in!
Prediction: Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 10

7:30 PM

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (2-0)

MICH -40.5 | O/U 53.5 | B1G Network

The Vegas line has increased with each game, but the margin of victory has gotten smaller. Maybe, I don’t know, don’t give Bowling Green 40 and a half points when Michigan isn’t planning to score more than 30?

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Michigan 42, Bowling Green 10

Syracuse (2-0) vs. Purdue (1-1)

SYR -2.5 | O/U 57.5 | NBC

I’m sure Purdue is foaming at the mouth to avenge last year’s loss, one that they didn’t have to lose.

Should you watch? Yes.
Prediction: Purdue 28, Syracuse 21

The Picks

Big Ten Picks

Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Bennett Northwestern Duke 7 24
Chris Duke Duke 14 38
Colin Duke Duke 10 38
Jared Duke Duke 13 34
Lando Duke Duke 10 35
Marty Duke Duke 7 27
Bennett Illinois Penn State 😱 😱
Chris Penn State Penn State 😱 😱
Colin Penn State Penn State 😱 😱
Jared Penn State Penn State 😱 😱
Lando Penn State Penn State 😱 😱
Marty Penn State Penn State 😱 😱
Bennett Western Michigan Iowa 7 34
Chris Western Michigan Iowa 3 24
Colin Western Michigan Iowa 3 28
Jared Western Michigan Iowa 13 31
Lando Western Michigan Iowa 10 31
Marty Western Michigan Iowa 7 31
Bennett Indiana Louisville 26 20
Chris Indiana Louisville 42 35
Colin Louisville Louisville 34 17
Jared Louisville Louisville 31 20
Lando Indiana Louisville 31 24
Marty Louisville Louisville 24 10
Bennett Maryland Maryland 17 45
Chris Virginia Maryland 24 35
Colin Maryland Maryland 20 38
Jared Maryland Maryland 17 38
Lando Maryland Maryland 10 34
Marty Maryland Maryland 14 35
Bennett Bowling Green Michigan 7 42
Chris Bowling Green Michigan 7 42
Colin Bowling Green Michigan 7 41
Jared Bowling Green Michigan 7 41
Lando Michigan Michigan 3 48
Marty Michigan Michigan 3 45
Bennett Washington Washington 44 21
Chris Washington Washington 42 21
Colin Washington Washington 41 17
Jared Washington Washington 45 21
Lando Washington Washington 28 10
Marty Washington Washington 38 21
Bennett Nebraska Nebraska 14 27
Chris Northern Illinois Nebraska 14 24
Colin Nebraska Nebraska 16 31
Jared Northern Illinois Nebraska 20 27
Lando Northern Illinois Nebraska 14 24
Marty Nebraska Nebraska 13 27
Bennett North Carolina North Carolina 16 31
Chris North Carolina North Carolina 24 42
Colin Minnesota North Carolina 27 30
Jared Minnesota North Carolina 24 28
Lando North Carolina North Carolina 17 27
Marty North Carolina North Carolina 21 31
Bennett Ohio State Ohio State 24 52
Chris Ohio State Ohio State 14 49
Colin Ohio State Ohio State 14 49
Jared Western Kentucky Ohio State 14 35
Lando Ohio State Ohio State 7 52
Marty Ohio State Ohio State 10 42
Bennett Purdue Purdue 27 31
Chris Purdue Purdue 28 31
Colin Purdue Purdue 28 31
Jared Purdue Purdue 21 24
Lando Purdue Purdue 21 27
Marty Syracuse Syracuse 20 17
Bennett Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 21 13
Chris Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 24 21
Colin Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 17 14
Jared Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 21 20
Lando Rutgers Rutgers 17 27
Marty Virginia Tech Virginia Tech 19 17
Bennett Wisconsin Wisconsin 17 38
Chris Wisconsin Wisconsin 10 38
Colin Wisconsin Wisconsin 13 34
Jared Wisconsin Wisconsin 17 38
Lando Wisconsin Wisconsin 7 31
Marty Georgia Southern Wisconsin 15 31
Black Shoe Degenerates Week 3

