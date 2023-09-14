The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Nittany Lions Go On The Road

Week 2 is in the books! Just about all of us picked Wisconsin to ultimately win their game against Washington State. We should have known better. On the other hand, everyone other than me correctly picked Colorado with the cover, so I’ll just carry that L for a while. Onward!

Friday, September 15

700 PM

Virginia (0-2) vs. Maryland (2-0)

MD -14.5 | O/U 48 | FS1

Virginia may actually be worse than Charlotte, so them only getting 14.5 points in this game quite surprising. The Cavaliers were handled by Tennessee then lost to James Madison, so, unless Maryland isn’t actually ready to “compete for championships,” this game should get out of hand pretty quickly.

Should you watch? It’s worth a look to see if Maryland Marylands

Prediction: Maryland 37, Virginia 14

Saturday, September 16

12:00 PM

No. 7 Penn State (2-0) vs. Illinois (1-1)

PSU -14.5 | O/U 48.5 | FOX

Four things you need to know about this game:

The Big Ten West does not care about non-conference games. They effectively use them as their pre-season, and would happily give up a win there if it means gaining one in conference play. So if they lose a game or two, so be it. Case in point, Northwestern went 0-3 in the non-conference in 2018 and still won the West. So, don’t look at the Kansas and Toledo results to try and determine what will happen in this game. Illinois was dead in the water two years ago, then they changed their offensive philosophy “overnight” right before the Penn State game, and, well, you know the rest. Expect some wrinkles we haven’t seen yet. Drew Allar is doing a lot better than we expected through two games, but this will be his first road game, against a conference opponent, who, as mentioned in 1 above, will happily go 0-3 in non-conference play if it means beating a top team in the East. James Franklin does not forget.

Should you watch? I’d question your fandom if you don’t.

Prediction: Penn State 56, Illinois 17

Louisville (2-0) vs. Indiana (1-1)

LOU -10.0 | O/U 50.5 | B1G Network

This tape should be familiar to all you fine Indiana folks. A Jeff Brohm offense rolls into [not Bloomington] and drops 7 million points while the Hoosiers try to keep up. Can the new, triple option-y offense Indiana has employed so far this season do enough to prevent the onslaught?

Should you watch? You’re occupied.

Prediction: Louisville 23, Indiana 13

Georgia Southern (2-0) vs. Wisconsin (1-1)

WIS -19.5 | O/U 64.5 | B1G Network

Georgia Southern isn’t bad, but they’re also not Washington State. And Wisconsin is at home. It might look like the Buffalo game, but they’ll cover eventually.

Should you watch? You’re busy.

Prediction: Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 10

3:30 PM

Minnesota (2-0) vs. No. 20 North Carolina (2-0)

UNC -8.0 | O/U 50 | ESPN

North Carolina nearly fooled everyone into thinking they had a defense against South Carolina. Then came Appalachian State and burned a hole through them. Minnesota, on the other hand, won’t try to get into a shootout with them. They will be quite glad to do to the Tar Heels what Navy did to Notre Dame in 2016.

Should you watch? It should be a fun game if Minnesota’s defense comes to play.

Prediction: Minnesota 21, North Carolina 17

Northwestern (1-1) vs. No. 21 Duke (2-0)

DUKE -18.5 | O/U 48.5 | ACCN

With their one win out of the way, the Wildcats can resume the losing.

Should you watch? No.

Prediction: Duke 42, Northwestern 7

Western Michigan (1-1) vs. No. 25 Iowa (2-0)

IOWA -28.5 | O/U 42.5 | B1G Network

So Vegas is expecting Iowa to not only score 29 points, but to hold their opponent to zero? Bold strategy Cotton!

Should you watch? The Ferentz Line™ is appointment television.

Prediction: Iowa 24, Western Michigan 3

Virginia Tech (1-1) vs. Rutgers (2-0)

RUTG -7.0 | O/U 38 | B1G Network

Well the Hokies already lost to one Big Ten team, will they lose to another?

Should you watch? No.

Prediction: Rutgers 20, Virginia Tech 17

4:00 PM

Western Kentucky (2-0) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (2-0)

OSU -29.0 | O/U 64 | FOX

There’s a 4 PM slot because games on Fox take that long.

Should you watch? Only to see if Ohio State can finally break 40.

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Western Kentucky 20

5:00 PM

No. 8 Washington (2-0) vs. Michigan State (2-0)

WASH -16.0 | O/U 55.5 | Peacock

This was going to be a beatdown before, now it’s just going to be sad to watch.

Should you watch? I guess if you’re into that sort of thing.

Prediction: Washington 55, Michigan State 22

7:00 PM

Northern Illinois (1-1) vs. Nebraska (0-2)

NEB -11.5 | O/U 43 | FS1

How bad is Boston College? The Huskies beat the Eagles two weeks ago, then came home and lost to Southern Illinois last week. Nebraska will need to dial the inner Scott Frost to 100 to lose this one.

Should you watch? If you’re curious about whether Nebraska can grasp defeat from the jaws of victory once more, tune in!

Prediction: Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 10

7:30 PM

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (2-0)

MICH -40.5 | O/U 53.5 | B1G Network

The Vegas line has increased with each game, but the margin of victory has gotten smaller. Maybe, I don’t know, don’t give Bowling Green 40 and a half points when Michigan isn’t planning to score more than 30?

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Michigan 42, Bowling Green 10

Syracuse (2-0) vs. Purdue (1-1)

SYR -2.5 | O/U 57.5 | NBC

I’m sure Purdue is foaming at the mouth to avenge last year’s loss, one that they didn’t have to lose.

Should you watch? Yes.

Prediction: Purdue 28, Syracuse 21

