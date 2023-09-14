Fall Sports Roundup: Up and Down Weekend

Field Hockey

The field hockey team won both of its weekend matches, defeating Kent State and Delaware by a combined score of 9-1. Forward Sophia Gladieux led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring four goals over the weekend. Gladieux recorded her 5th career hat trick in Sunday’s win over Delaware.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Rutgers (5pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Bucknell (Noon on B1G+)

Women’s Soccer

Erica Dambach’s squad remains undefeated, earning a 3-0 win over Princeton last Thursday. Mieke Scheimann scored 2 goals for the Nittany Lions in the win. Olivia Borgen added an insurance goal on an incredible hustle play in the 87th minute.

Covered the whole field in two passes and a few dribbles... plus a goal from BORGIE! It's a blast on Jeffrey Field.



2H | 86:33 | PSU 3, PRIN 0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6JZXQVQeIC — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 8, 2023

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G+)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team split its weekend matches, defeating Temple on Friday evening before losing to #2 Louisville in straight sets on Sunday. Penn State held Louisville to just .186 hitting percentage as a team but struggled to generate consistent offense. Allie Holland continued her outstanding start, recording 8 blocks, 4 aces, and 8 kills over the weekend. Zoe Weatherington led the team in kills in the two matches, recording 14.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. UMBC (7pm on B1G+), Saturday vs. Seton Hall (4pm on B1G+), Wednesday vs. Rutgers (6pm on B1G Network)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, dropping a 3-0 decision to Penn last Friday. Peter Mangione and Alex Stevenson each had 4 shots in the loss. The Nittany Lions were shut out for the first time since last season’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Indiana.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Ohio State (7pm), Tuesday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G Network)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 6

Field Hockey: No. 12

Women’s Volleyball: No. 13