Fall Sports Roundup: Up and Down Weekend

Men’s soccer suffers setback, field hockey sweeps weekend doubleheader

By Colin_Murphy
Field Hockey

The field hockey team won both of its weekend matches, defeating Kent State and Delaware by a combined score of 9-1. Forward Sophia Gladieux led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring four goals over the weekend. Gladieux recorded her 5th career hat trick in Sunday’s win over Delaware.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Rutgers (5pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Bucknell (Noon on B1G+)

Women’s Soccer

Erica Dambach’s squad remains undefeated, earning a 3-0 win over Princeton last Thursday. Mieke Scheimann scored 2 goals for the Nittany Lions in the win. Olivia Borgen added an insurance goal on an incredible hustle play in the 87th minute.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G+)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team split its weekend matches, defeating Temple on Friday evening before losing to #2 Louisville in straight sets on Sunday. Penn State held Louisville to just .186 hitting percentage as a team but struggled to generate consistent offense. Allie Holland continued her outstanding start, recording 8 blocks, 4 aces, and 8 kills over the weekend. Zoe Weatherington led the team in kills in the two matches, recording 14.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. UMBC (7pm on B1G+), Saturday vs. Seton Hall (4pm on B1G+), Wednesday vs. Rutgers (6pm on B1G Network)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, dropping a 3-0 decision to Penn last Friday. Peter Mangione and Alex Stevenson each had 4 shots in the loss. The Nittany Lions were shut out for the first time since last season’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Indiana.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Ohio State (7pm), Tuesday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G Network)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 6

Field Hockey: No. 12

Women’s Volleyball: No. 13

