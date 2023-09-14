Fall Sports Roundup: Up and Down Weekend

Field Hockey
The field hockey team won both of its weekend matches, defeating Kent State and Delaware by a combined score of 9-1. Forward Sophia Gladieux led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring four goals over the weekend. Gladieux recorded her 5th career hat trick in Sunday’s win over Delaware.
SHEEEE FIRES AGAIN #WeAre pic.twitter.com/J0SExVqVDG— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 10, 2023
Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Rutgers (5pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Bucknell (Noon on B1G+)
Women’s Soccer
Erica Dambach’s squad remains undefeated, earning a 3-0 win over Princeton last Thursday. Mieke Scheimann scored 2 goals for the Nittany Lions in the win. Olivia Borgen added an insurance goal on an incredible hustle play in the 87th minute.
Covered the whole field in two passes and a few dribbles... plus a goal from BORGIE! It's a blast on Jeffrey Field.— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 8, 2023
2H | 86:33 | PSU 3, PRIN 0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6JZXQVQeIC
Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G+)
Women’s Volleyball
The women’s volleyball team split its weekend matches, defeating Temple on Friday evening before losing to #2 Louisville in straight sets on Sunday. Penn State held Louisville to just .186 hitting percentage as a team but struggled to generate consistent offense. Allie Holland continued her outstanding start, recording 8 blocks, 4 aces, and 8 kills over the weekend. Zoe Weatherington led the team in kills in the two matches, recording 14.
Upcoming Games: Friday vs. UMBC (7pm on B1G+), Saturday vs. Seton Hall (4pm on B1G+), Wednesday vs. Rutgers (6pm on B1G Network)
Men’s Soccer
The men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, dropping a 3-0 decision to Penn last Friday. Peter Mangione and Alex Stevenson each had 4 shots in the loss. The Nittany Lions were shut out for the first time since last season’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Indiana.
Upcoming Games: Friday at Ohio State (7pm), Tuesday vs. Maryland (6pm on B1G Network)
National Rankings
Women’s Soccer: No. 6
Field Hockey: No. 12
Women’s Volleyball: No. 13
