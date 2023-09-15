4 Week 3 College Football Games to Watch

Welcome to week three! Just a friendly reminder that this preview excludes games with the same kickoff time as Penn State as well as Big Ten games, as they have been covered in the conference preview.

South Carolina at (#1)Georgia

3:30 p.m., CBS

The defending back-to-back champs have been sleepwalking against opponents that offer no real threat. While South Carolina disappointed in a week one loss to North Carolina, they will at least provide a challenge for the team many have already penciled in for a three-peat. Prediction: Georiga-34, South Carolina-17

San Diego State at (#16)Oregon State

3:30 p.m., FS1

This was shaping up to be among the most interesting games of the week until San Diego State was torn apart by UCLA last week. It’s still worth checking out Oregon State, half of the beloved PAC-2, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. After struggling with the Clemson offense, Uiagalelei is proving he wasn’t the problem with a completion percentage of 74% and five touchdowns with no interceptions after two games as a Beaver.

Prediction: Oregon State-38, San Diego State-21

(#11)Tennessee at Florida

7 p.m., ESPN

In a simpler time of carpenter jeans and shell necklaces, this game was appointment viewing. Florida is off to a rocky start after being demolished by a banged-up Utah squad, while Tennessee sure seems to miss Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman heading up an explosive offense. Still, it should be abattle in The Swamp and one of the week three’s best chances of an upset.

Prediction: Tennessee-24, Florida-20

Pitt at West Virginia

7:30 p.m., ABC

The Backyard Brawl is back! This was once one of the gems of the college football season, as you were pretty much guarenteed a wildly entertaining game on Black Friday. The series should live up to its nickname once again and provide an intriguing evening of football.

Prediction: West Virginia-28, Pitt-27