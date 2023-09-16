Filed under: Penn State - Illinois First Quarter Open Thread Let’s go! By Chris Lucia Sep 16, 2023, 11:49am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Penn State - Illinois First Quarter Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Penn State is set to take on Illinois at 12 PM ET on FOX. Come hang out with us while we watch! More From Black Shoe Diaries Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois 4 Week 3 College Football Games to Watch BSD Mailbag 9.15.23 Interviews with Frenemies: Illinois BSD Prediction Roundtable: Penn State vs. Illinois The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Nittany Lions Go On The Road Loading comments...
Loading comments...