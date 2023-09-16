Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Illinois

Welcome to week three!
Today Penn State will begin its Big Ten slate and hit the road for the first time of 2023. Here are the details:
(#7)Penn State (2-0) vs. Illinois (1-1)
Kickoff: Noon, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
The Betting Line: Penn State -15 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
TV: FOX, Noon - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Weather: A cloudy but otherwise pleasant day is expecting with a high of 75 and very little chance of rain.
