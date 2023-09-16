Penn State 30, Illinois 13: What Twitter Had to Say

Penn State’s Big Ten opener wasn’t perfect from the start. Mike Yurcich’s offense got off to a fairly slow morning, but Manny Diaz’s defense was the story of the first half. A flurry of turnovers had the Nittany Lions up by nine points at halftime.

Penn State still hasn't quite figured out the best way to do sub five and goal. 3-0 Penn State. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 16, 2023

PICK!!!



Daequan Hardy gets the second interception of the game, and Penn State gets the ball back on its THIRD turnover of the first half!! pic.twitter.com/iK1QJCaCSk — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 16, 2023

Penn State-Illinois 2Q recap in 30 words:



Penn State forces 3 Illinois turnovers in 9 plays — Kobe King FR, Carter int., Hardy int. — for a 13-0 lead on Felkins FGs of 20, 45 and Allen 4-yard TD. — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 16, 2023

One week after scoring on a pick-six, Penn State special teams captain Dominic DeLuca forces a fumble that leads to a takeaway (recovered by Kobe King).



Nittany Lions in business in Illinois territory. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 16, 2023

LB Dom DeLuca strikes again for his second turnover in two weeks. Kobe King recovers and the offense is back on the field — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 16, 2023

Dom DeLuca has a knack for finding the football. The turnover king early on in camp strikes. Kobe King recovers the fumble. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2023

KOBE KING HELLO — Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) September 16, 2023

TURNOVER



Dom Deluca knocks the ball free and Kobe King with the recovery #WeAre | @dominic_deluca9 | @KobekingCTFB



pic.twitter.com/wplFp1NHmq — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 16, 2023

Dominic DeLuca laying the hammer to force that fumble, shoulder and helmet straight on the ball, recovered by Kobe King.



Back-to-back games with a caused turnover for DeLuca.



Great chance for the Penn State offense. — Matt Scalzo (@mscalzo10) September 16, 2023

Fumble: Dom DeLuca forces McCray to fumble and Kobe King recovered it. Penn State gets a turnover and starts at the Illinois 41 with 9:39 left in the first quarter. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) September 16, 2023

After a defensive first half against the Fighting Illini, Penn State got a little creative on offense. Trey Potts earned his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion Saturday, but not in the way many would expect.

TRICK PLAY TD



Trey Potts finds Tyler Warren on the halfback pass.



: FOX/@CFBOnFOX pic.twitter.com/hXr9dRaWip — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Passing touchdowns on the day...



Trey Potts: 1

Drew Allar: 0



Quarterback controversy in Happy Valley? pic.twitter.com/mnvY61qOCR — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 16, 2023

Franklin hinted this week that Trey Potts’ role could be increasing.



I don’t think this is what we pictured, but it’s effective. pic.twitter.com/bLm2Nfg5Ut — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 16, 2023

Trey Potts touchdown pass, the real reason you go hunting in the transfer portal for depth at running back. Penn State up 23-7. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 16, 2023

Who had Trey Potts throwing more TD passes than Drew Allar in this game? pic.twitter.com/umpc41OhKY — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) September 16, 2023

qb controversy in happy valley thanks to trey potts — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) September 16, 2023

Oh my god Trey Potts just threw a touchdown — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) September 16, 2023

Fill in a Trey Potts TD pass on your bingo card. The former Minnesota RB who James Franklin said keeps doing better and better finds a wide open Tyler Warren for the 4-yd TD.



PSU up 23-7 with 2:14 left in the third quarter — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2023

The ESPN app still has that listed as a rushing TD. I have ZERO idea what's going on at that company. pic.twitter.com/bbDJjHDvVs — Brenton Mincemoyer (@Brentonsmince) September 16, 2023

Trey Potts touchdown pass. pic.twitter.com/Z6Wt28sSeh — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 16, 2023

Trey Potts looking like a more comfortable QB today than Drew — Owen Abbey (@theowenabbey) September 16, 2023

Is it time to discuss starting Trey Potts at QB? — The Penn State Troll (@ThePSUTroll) September 16, 2023

Trey Potts has more passing touchdowns than Drew Allar today.



Penn State leads 23-7. — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 16, 2023

Trey Potts just threw a touchdown pass. Just like we all predicted. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 16, 2023

While the defense continued to roll, Nick Singelton helped close things out in Champaign.

Nick Singleton with his fifth touchdown of the 2023 season and it puts Penn State well ahead of Illinois



pic.twitter.com/yl8Cg3ZNnU — Tyler Millen (@Tmillen15) September 16, 2023

LAWN BOYZ have entered the picture



Nick Singleton rumbles and stumbles into the end zone for TD #5 on the season



Kaytron and Singleton now both have TDs for the second week in a row #WeAre | @NickSingletonn



pic.twitter.com/fuzAZjFivs — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 16, 2023

Tip your cap to the D again. That's 20 points off takeaways.



That's also 19 touchdowns in 16 career college games for Nick Singleton. https://t.co/YssHsDxpRG — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 16, 2023

Nick Singleton with just a little bit of "finally" emotion after that touchdown. It's 30-7. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 16, 2023

Nick Singleton ices this one with the 16-yd TD run. Penn State up 30-7.



Same number of carries for Singleton and Kaytron Allen at the moment pic.twitter.com/PRAIw4FpYD — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2023

Nick Singleton punches it in!



Penn State 30, Illinois 7 pic.twitter.com/ccf3HpNsiu — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 16, 2023

There's no stopping Nick Singleton @PennStateFball starts the 4th quarter with a TD pic.twitter.com/TSUNcnFnOe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

James Franklin said Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are “bought in” to the idea that Penn State has two starting RBs.



Singleton scored three TDs and Allen rushed for 100+ yards on Saturday.



“We'll continue to play them both like starters” — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 9, 2023

Despite an imperfect performance for Penn State, a win is a win. The Nittany Lions are 3-0.

“You gotta appreciate winning. … It was beautiful to me.” pic.twitter.com/GMmrFALBkz — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2023

James Franklin with the Penn State fans pic.twitter.com/XvUBUbO50P — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2023

Penn State wins it 30-13. 3-0 on the year, Iowa up next in the first real big one of the year. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 16, 2023

Against Illinois, Penn State extended a pair of streaks that are tops in major college football:

• 30 points – 10 consecutive games

• 6+ tackles for a loss – 11 consecutive games — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 16, 2023

Dear Old State, Dear Old State pic.twitter.com/fSxuhwYwxH — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 16, 2023

Penn State is 1-0 on the road in 2023.



UP NEXT: Iowa @ 7:30 p.m. ET in White Out conditions pic.twitter.com/NOCB30yW0T — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 16, 2023