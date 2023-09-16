 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 30, Illinois 13: What Twitter Had to Say

Despite a fairly slow day on offense, the Nittany Lions got it done in Champaign

By Pegs14
NCAA Football: Penn State at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s Big Ten opener wasn’t perfect from the start. Mike Yurcich’s offense got off to a fairly slow morning, but Manny Diaz’s defense was the story of the first half. A flurry of turnovers had the Nittany Lions up by nine points at halftime.

After a defensive first half against the Fighting Illini, Penn State got a little creative on offense. Trey Potts earned his first touchdown as a Nittany Lion Saturday, but not in the way many would expect.

While the defense continued to roll, Nick Singelton helped close things out in Champaign.

Despite an imperfect performance for Penn State, a win is a win. The Nittany Lions are 3-0.

