Penn State Outlasts Illinois 30-13 in Big Ten Opener: Post-Game Link Dump

The Nittany Lions took care of business in their first road trip of the year

By Pegs14
Let’s start with the fun stuff. Trey Potts’ touchdown pass? That was awesome.

Drew Allar didn’t have a perfect day in his first road start. The sophomore hit on 16 of his 33 pass attempts (including a couple of drops by wideouts). Check out his approach here.

Much of Penn State’s scoring came off of big plays from the defense, which finished with a jaw-dropping five forced turnovers on the day.

Despite some of the blemishes on either side of the ball, a win is still a win, and there were several positives to highlight ($) as the Nittany Lions now dive headfirst into conference play.

Get your grades here.

Also, look at this stat. This is a good football team.

Among all of the takeaways from Saturday, one underrated storyline is how well Columbia transfer kicker Alex Felkins played. The senior nailed all three of his extra points, along with 20, 28, and 45-yard field goals.

Penalties, penalties, and more penalties — need to get ride of those going forward.

Watch James Franklin address the media after the game.

