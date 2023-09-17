Penn State Outlasts Illinois 30-13 in Big Ten Opener: Post-Game Link Dump

Let’s start with the fun stuff. Trey Potts’ touchdown pass? That was awesome.

Drew Allar didn’t have a perfect day in his first road start. The sophomore hit on 16 of his 33 pass attempts (including a couple of drops by wideouts). Check out his approach here.

Much of Penn State’s scoring came off of big plays from the defense, which finished with a jaw-dropping five forced turnovers on the day.

Despite some of the blemishes on either side of the ball, a win is still a win, and there were several positives to highlight ($) as the Nittany Lions now dive headfirst into conference play.

Penn State has won eight straight games.



During that span, the Nittany Lions' narrowest margin of victory is 14 points (vs #8 Utah in Rose Bowl).



Penn State has scored 30+ each game. Only Utah (21) has scored more than 16 points vs PSU along the way. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 16, 2023

Among all of the takeaways from Saturday, one underrated storyline is how well Columbia transfer kicker Alex Felkins played. The senior nailed all three of his extra points, along with 20, 28, and 45-yard field goals.

Penalties, penalties, and more penalties — need to get ride of those going forward.

Watch James Franklin address the media after the game.