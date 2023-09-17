Penn State Opens as Double Digit Favorite Over Iowa Ahead of White Out Game

Penn State is a double digit favorite in its prime time White Out clash with the unbeaten Iowa Hawkeyes, opening as a 14 point favorite. The game will be a pivotal match-up between unbeaten teams as Penn State sits at #7 in the current AP Poll, and Iowa at #22.

Iowa remained undefeated Saturday with a 41-10 victory over Western Michigan. The Hawkeyes got off to a shaky start before the defense provided its usual heroics that helped Iowa clearly pull ahead in the second half. Iowa defeated Utah State 24-14 in week one before holding off in-state rival Iowa State 20-13 in week two.

Penn State’s offense struggled at times in its first road game of the season at Illinois on Saturday, before ultimately pulling away for good in the second half to earn a 30-13 victory. The Nittany Lions depended on a relentless defense that produced five turnovers to nearly any production from the Illinois offense.

Penn State and Iowa will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. The game will be aired on CBS.

