CFB Week 3: What Twitter Had To Say

Over the weekend, Penn State football improved to 3-0, and so did the college football slate.

A slew of rivalry games, close matchups, and lack of domination from many presumed powerhouse teams made for an exciting Saturday...and early Sunday morning.

First, let’s start with the main event: No. 18 Colorado 43 — Colorado State 35. This matchup lived up to and exceeded the hype, mostly thanks to the Rams punching above their pay grade. A College GameDay-fueled overtime thriller. What’s better than this?

Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn took a cheap shot on Travis Hunter that sent him to the hospital and will have him out for weeks.



The trend of dirty hits and bad blood continued in the swamp with Florida 29 — No. 11 Tennessee 16. After the Vols struggled with Austin Peay last week, it looks like the wheels are starting to come off. But, the 2-1 Gators are ranked now. That’s fun.

While the Backyard Brawl may have been the rivalry with the most traditionally bad blood on this week’s slate, West Virginia 17 — Pitt 6 didn’t feature much beyond ugly football. Our in-state friends played especially poorly. p.s. — ESP means “Eat Shit, Pitt”

Country Roads hits different at West Virginia

The Crimson Tide are out of the Top 10 for the first time since the Christian Hackenberg era. While inclement weather played a factor, No. 10 Alabama 17 — South Florida 3 was a stinker all the way through.

Just when you thought Florida State had a chance to emerge as a clear No. 1, especially amid Georgia struggling with South Carolina, the Seminoles stumbled. No. 3 Florida State 31 — Boston College 29 featured a comeback effort by the Eagles that was just too late.

Let’s do it all again next week, shall we? Happy White Out week, folks.