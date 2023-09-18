Kickoff Time, Network Set For Penn State-Northwestern

Penn State football’s September 30th tilt with Northwestern is officially slated for a Noon EST kick on the Big Ten Network, the team announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions’ game in Evanston will start at 11 a.m. local time. Penn State struggled in the first quarter against Illinois last week — failing to score a touchdown — after kicking off in the same time slot. This will mark its third noon kickoff of the year.

The Wildcats currently hold a 1-2 record after falling to a ranked Duke team last week. Their lone win came against UTEP on Sept. 9. David Braun is serving as Northwestern’s interim head coach after Pat Fitzgerald was unseated amid a hazing scandal.

Penn State leads the all-time series between these two teams 15-9 and is on a two-game win streak. They faced off just last year, resulting in a 17-7 win for the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

Game times for Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, and Rutgers are still yet to be announced. Penn State’s November 11th home game against Michigan is also set for noon.