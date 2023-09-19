Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 2

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

Micah Parsons had a four tackles, including two sacks (well, one sack and one near-decapitation), as well as a pas breakup and a forced/recovered fumble for the Cowboys:

TD didn't count but Micah Parsons forced and recovered the fumble.

The never ceases to amaze. @MicahhParsons11



: #NYJvsDAL on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/rRZB7oz0BV — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as six catches for 29 yards and a receiving touchdown:

Unfortunately, Barkley had to be helped off of the field with a right ankle sprain. He will miss the next three games.

Other Notable Numbers: