 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 2

Not as much offensive production as we were hoping for this time (well, except for No. 26)

By LndoBSD
/ new
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had a four tackles, including two sacks (well, one sack and one near-decapitation), as well as a pas breakup and a forced/recovered fumble for the Cowboys:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as six catches for 29 yards and a receiving touchdown:

Unfortunately, Barkley had to be helped off of the field with a right ankle sprain. He will miss the next three games.

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Bengals.
  • Jaquan Brisker had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
  • Chris Godwin had five catches for 58 yards for the Bucs.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 14 carries for 43 yards, and three catches for four yards.
  • Mike Gesicki had five catches for 33 yards for the Patriots.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Jets.
  • Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Chargers.
  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 22 yards for the Commanders.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles, including a half-sack
  • Allen Robinson had two catches for 12 yards for the Steelers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
  • DaQuan Jones had one tackle for loss for the Bills.
  • Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
  • Jesse Luketa had one tackle for the Cardinals.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had one catch for two yards.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had a pass breakup for the Steelers.
  • Odafe Oweh had a hit on the quarterback for the Ravens.
  • Kevin Givens had a hit on the quarterback for the 49ers.
  • Jordan Stout had 2 punts for an average of 58.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...