Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 2

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had a four tackles, including two sacks (well, one sack and one near-decapitation), as well as a pas breakup and a forced/recovered fumble for the Cowboys:
Just ridiculous, @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYJvsDAL on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/uZrWxO8lhX
TD didn't count but Micah Parsons forced and recovered the fumble.— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
The never ceases to amaze. @MicahhParsons11
: #NYJvsDAL on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/rRZB7oz0BV
Just another Micah Parsons highlight @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYJvsDAL on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/ZvQF9FOPyP
Another one. @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYJvsDAL on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/pN6j8Bupgv
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 17 carries for 63 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as six catches for 29 yards and a receiving touchdown:
.@saquon takes it in! A solid drive for the @Giants ends with a TD— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYGvsAZ on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/4WlduwRwWu
.@saquon stretches in the end zone!— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYGvsAZ on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/sRHeXkYgAV
MY OH MY, SAQUON BARKLEY!— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #NYGvsAZ on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/aduJl8tts8
Unfortunately, Barkley had to be helped off of the field with a right ankle sprain. He will miss the next three games.
Other Notable Numbers:
- Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Bengals.
- Jaquan Brisker had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
- Chris Godwin had five catches for 58 yards for the Bucs.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 14 carries for 43 yards, and three catches for four yards.
- Mike Gesicki had five catches for 33 yards for the Patriots.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Jets.
- Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Chargers.
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 22 yards for the Commanders.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles, including a half-sack
- Allen Robinson had two catches for 12 yards for the Steelers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
- DaQuan Jones had one tackle for loss for the Bills.
- Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
- Jesse Luketa had one tackle for the Cardinals.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had one catch for two yards.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had a pass breakup for the Steelers.
- Odafe Oweh had a hit on the quarterback for the Ravens.
- Kevin Givens had a hit on the quarterback for the 49ers.
- Jordan Stout had 2 punts for an average of 58.5 yards per punt for the Ravens.
