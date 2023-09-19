Snap Counts: Illinois

Fifty-three Penn State players appeared in at least one snap in Saturday’s 30-13 win at Illinois.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 78 snaps (237)
QUARTERBACKS
Drew Allar: 63 (183)
Beau Pribula: 15 (52)
RUNNING BACKS
Nick Singleton: 41 (103)
Kaytron Allen: 41 (115)
Trey Potts: 12 (35)
WIDE RECEIVERS
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 61 (154)
Malik McClain: 45 (93)
Liam Clifford: 30 (77)
Dante Cephas: 22 (50)
Kaden Saunders: 9 (27)
Omari Evans: 9 (34)
Cristian Driver: 6 (23)
TIGHT ENDS
Theo Johnson: 49 (143)
Tyler Warren: 49 (146)
Khalil Dinkins: 15 (44)
Jerry Cross: 1 (6)
OFFENSIVE LINE
Olu Fashanu: 69 (152)
Hunter Nourzad: 69 (166)
Sal Wormley: 66 (171)
JB Nelson: 53 (144)
Caedan Wallace: 51 (159)
Vega Iaone: 40 (126)
Drew Shelton: 27 (109)
Nick Dawkins: 9 (71)
Dominic Rulli: 6 (26)
Defense: 78 (188)
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Chop Robinson: 39 (99)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 36 (92)
Adisa Isaac: 35 (73)
Zuriah Fisher: 24 (68)
Amin Vanover: 20 (20)
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Zane Durant: 31 (77)
Jordan van den Berg: 28 (71)
Hakeem Beamon: 28 (86)
D’Von Ellies: 27 (66)
Coziah Izzard: 26 (26)
LINEBACKERS
Abdul Carter: 51 (121)
Curtis Jacobs: 50 (119)
Kobe King: 29 (72)
Dominic DeLuca: 29 (69)
Tony Rojas: 17 (40)
Keon Wylie: 13 (38)
Tyler Elsdon: 12 (39)
CORNERBACKS
Kalen King: 55 (129)
Johnny Dixon: 53 (115)
DaeQuan Hardy: 37 (37)
Cam Miller: 31 (83)
Zion Tracy: 15 (37)
Elliot Washington: 7 (24)
SAFETIES
Zakee Wheatley: 46 (88)
Kevin Winston Jr: 42 (95)
Jaylen Reed: 31 (85)
Keaton Ellis: 20 (66)
King Mack: 15 (37)
Notes and Thoughts:
- The defensive line went five-deep at both DE and DT thanks to Coziah Izzard and Amin Vanover’s returns from injury. All ten defensive linemen appeared in at least 20 snaps against Illinois.
- All of the top four safeties also had at least 20 snaps.
- I felt much more comfortable watching the cornerbacks with DaeQuan Hardy back. He was fantastic in his 37 snaps, recording an interception in the first quarter. Diaz used more nickel schemes than we saw against WVU.
- The offensive line used six different combinations. The Fashanu-Nelson-Nourzad-Wormley-Wallace alignment was used on six drives, including four of the six scoring drives.
- Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have played the same number of snaps in both of Penn State’s P5 wins this year. Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are separated by just one snap over the same two games.
- The offense really missed Harrison Wallace. KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s 61 snaps were by far the most by a wide receiver in any of the first three games.
- Beau Pribula has taken 52 snaps so far this season but has only thrown nine passes. He can run the ball, but I hope he gets more passing reps through the rest of the season.
