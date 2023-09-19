Snap Counts: Illinois

Fifty-three Penn State players appeared in at least one snap in Saturday’s 30-13 win at Illinois.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 78 snaps (237)

QUARTERBACKS

Drew Allar: 63 (183)

Beau Pribula: 15 (52)

RUNNING BACKS

Nick Singleton: 41 (103)

Kaytron Allen: 41 (115)

Trey Potts: 12 (35)

WIDE RECEIVERS

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 61 (154)

Malik McClain: 45 (93)

Liam Clifford: 30 (77)

Dante Cephas: 22 (50)

Kaden Saunders: 9 (27)

Omari Evans: 9 (34)

Cristian Driver: 6 (23)

TIGHT ENDS

Theo Johnson: 49 (143)

Tyler Warren: 49 (146)

Khalil Dinkins: 15 (44)

Jerry Cross: 1 (6)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Olu Fashanu: 69 (152)

Hunter Nourzad: 69 (166)

Sal Wormley: 66 (171)

JB Nelson: 53 (144)

Caedan Wallace: 51 (159)

Vega Iaone: 40 (126)

Drew Shelton: 27 (109)

Nick Dawkins: 9 (71)

Dominic Rulli: 6 (26)

Defense: 78 (188)

DEFENSIVE ENDS

Chop Robinson: 39 (99)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 36 (92)

Adisa Isaac: 35 (73)

Zuriah Fisher: 24 (68)

Amin Vanover: 20 (20)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Zane Durant: 31 (77)

Jordan van den Berg: 28 (71)

Hakeem Beamon: 28 (86)

D’Von Ellies: 27 (66)

Coziah Izzard: 26 (26)

LINEBACKERS

Abdul Carter: 51 (121)

Curtis Jacobs: 50 (119)

Kobe King: 29 (72)

Dominic DeLuca: 29 (69)

Tony Rojas: 17 (40)

Keon Wylie: 13 (38)

Tyler Elsdon: 12 (39)

CORNERBACKS

Kalen King: 55 (129)

Johnny Dixon: 53 (115)

DaeQuan Hardy: 37 (37)

Cam Miller: 31 (83)

Zion Tracy: 15 (37)

Elliot Washington: 7 (24)

SAFETIES

Zakee Wheatley: 46 (88)

Kevin Winston Jr: 42 (95)

Jaylen Reed: 31 (85)

Keaton Ellis: 20 (66)

King Mack: 15 (37)

Notes and Thoughts: