Penn State Men’s Basketball Releases Full 2023-24 Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball released its entire 2023-24 schedule Tuesday. First-year head coach Mike Rhoades’ squad is set to play 30 regular season games; the Nittany Lions will tip off their season November 6 against Delaware State.

Non-conference play is highlighted by a 3-game trip to Kissimmee, Florida, for the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational. Penn State will play Texas A&M on November 23, Thanksgiving Day, in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament first round, followed by a matchup with either Butler or Florida Atlantic on November 24. Penn State’s third opponent in the tournament will be one of Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Boise State, or VCU. Including Penn State, six of the eight teams in the invitational qualified for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

All other non-conference games will be played at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State will begin Big Ten conference play on the road at Maryland on December 6. Another standout in the conference slate is the team’s annual game at the Palestra, set for January 7, against Michigan. On paper, this conference schedule looks to be more manageable than last year, with no trip to the dreaded Kohl Center and only one game against Purdue.

Except for the Thanksgiving game against Texas A&M (Noon on ESPN), tipoff times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.