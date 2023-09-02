Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

It brings me great pleasure to present you, dear BSD reader, to the first open thread for the 2023 Penn State Football season. It feels like forever and a day since the Nittany Lions were victoriuous in the Rose Bowl on January 2. After much waiting, our beloved Penn State squad will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock.

We hope you’ll spend the day with us as we anxiously await kickoff.

While you wait, here is the game preview, as well as other games to watch before and after, and a Big Ten preview for those who have not yet played this weekend (those poor, poor Huskers).

Here’s some general info that may be helpful as well:

(#7)Penn State (0-0) vs. West Virginia (0-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State +20.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m. - Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Weather: A warm and sunny day with a high of 80, cooling to to 60s after nightfall. No rain is expected.

Happy viewing, and a very enthusastic “WE ARE” to all you fine people on this lovely day.