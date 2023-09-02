Only Dominic Deluca Until Penn State Football

This is it! We are here! Today is game day!

Penn State’s newest tradition, the number Zero (0), continues on as Dominic DeLuca now wears the coveted number for the 2023 football season (and likely beyond).

DeLuca redshirted his freshman season, but appeared in the customary four games in special teams. In 2022, DeLuca played in all 13 games, some on defense, some on special teams. He logged 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, and a blocked punt.

DeLuca’s blocked punt against Minnesota is the first since Journey Brown achieved the feat against Buffalo in 2019. DeLuca figures to remain a staple on special teams, and a likely contributor on the same kinds of defensive packages he saw last season.

Oh, and one more thing:

In case you didn’t hear... Dom DeLuca is now on scholarship #WeAre | @Dominic_DeLuca9 pic.twitter.com/YKGeKZ2sTy — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 7, 2023

This is it! We are here! Penn State kicks off against West Virginia TONIGHT! We Are!