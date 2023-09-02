All Hail Allar: Penn State 38, West Virginia 15

In one of the most hyped opening games in Penn State’s history, the Nittany Lions took care of business against West Virginia, winning 38-15. The focus of the night, of course, was the beginning of the Drew Allar era who was quite honestly magnificent. Expectations were high for Allar, but goodness gracious, did he meet them. He finished the night 21-of-29 for 325 yards and 3 touchdown passes, with his most memorable coming on the opening drive when he hit a streaking KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the run.

Drew Allar is perfect. pic.twitter.com/Dxn12lMZj0 — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 2, 2023

For a Penn State fan base that has been yearning for “the guy” at quarterback, Allar passed his opening test with flyer colors. He made very few mistakes, and despite being a sophomore, was an obvious calming presence during some stressful moments during the game.

We saw “stressful moments” because this was not the blowout that many of us expected. The Penn State defense did a decent job throughout the night — holding West Virginia to just 7 points through 3.5 quarters while the “starting rotation” was in — but it was a defense that didn’t have as many “flash” plays as expected. Some big fourth down stops, but no interceptions, no forced fumbles, and only 3 sacks.

Overall for Penn State, it was probably what we should have expected given it was the first game of the season against a Power 5 opponent — some good moments early, some iffy moments in the middle, but a team that pulled away at the end like you’d hope for.

Plenty to work on, but fortunately, there’s a lot of season left.