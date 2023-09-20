Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 3

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach

Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Washington Huskies/LSU Tigers

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

No changes for CBS Sports this week. The way Alabama has looked so far, Penn State could have a field day. Meanwhile, 247 just changes the ACC opponent, and ESPN’s Bonagura keeps his Fiesta Bowl pick despite his colleague Schlabach joining Jerry Palm in the Peach Bowl.