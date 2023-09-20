Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 3

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Washington Huskies/LSU Tigers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest Pickers:
USA Today
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
No changes for CBS Sports this week. The way Alabama has looked so far, Penn State could have a field day. Meanwhile, 247 just changes the ACC opponent, and ESPN’s Bonagura keeps his Fiesta Bowl pick despite his colleague Schlabach joining Jerry Palm in the Peach Bowl.
