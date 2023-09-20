 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Penn State v Iowa

Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State vs No. 24 Iowa

All the rankings behind this week’s white out matchup between ranked opponents.

By Cari Greene
I chose this photo just because.
| Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (3-0; 1-0 Big Ten East) vs No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0; 0-0 Big Ten West)

7:30 p.m. ET, September 23, 2023—CBS

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Iowa Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 208.3 (22) 106.7 (40) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 259.0 (50) 179.3 (32) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 152.11 (47) 102.81 (17) Pass Efficiency Defense Iowa logo
Total Offense (ypg) 467.3 (26) 286.0 (31) Total Defense (ypg) Push
Scoring Offense (ppg) 43.7 (14) 12.33 (T - 18) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 96.7 (33) 151.3 (T - 72) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 170.7 (21) 150.7 (121) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 94.67 (11) 111.91 (114) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 267.3 (16) 302.0 (T - 119) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 11.67 (13) 28.3 (T - 73) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 9.0 (T - 83) 8.5 (T - 52) Punt Return Yds Iowa logo
Punt Return Yds 6.57 (T - 74) 3.6 (48) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Iowa logo
Net Punting Yds 38.45 (77) 43.29 (13) Net Punting Yds Iowa logo Iowa logo
Kickoff Return Yds 19.8 (65) 0.0 (T - 2) Kickoff Return Defense Iowa logo Iowa logo
Kickoff Return Defense 13.6 (15) 30.0 (14) Kickoff Return Yds Push
Turnover Margin +2.33 (3) +0.0 (T - 58) Turnover Margin new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted 0 (T - 1) 2 (T - 68) Passes Intercepted new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted 5 (T - 11) 3 (T - 70) Passes Had Intercepted new PSU logo new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 43.33 (40) 18.33 (1) Penalty Yds/Game Iowa logo
Sacks 3.33 (T - 16) 2.0 (T - 69) Sacks Allowed new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed 0.67(T - 12) 1.0 (T - 118) Sacks new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.7 (T - 35) 6.67 (T - 96) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.67 (T - 12) 4.7 (T - 102) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (%) 94.4% (20) 66.67% (T - 19) Redzone Defense (%) Push
Redzone Defense (%) 100.0% (T - 109) 91.7% (T - 31) Redzone Offense (%) Iowa logo Iowa logo Iowa logo
Redzone TD % 77.78% 33.33% Redzone TD % Defense Push
Redzone TD % Defense 75.0% 58.33% Redzone TD % new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % 43.9% (59) 33.3% (T - 38) 3rd Down Defense % Push
3rd Down Defense % 30.0% (T - 18) 34.9% (T - 107) 3rd Down Conv. % new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % 80.0% (T - 19) 33.3% (T - 38) 4th Down Defense % Push
4th Down Defense % 57.1% (T - 85) 66.67% (T - 36) 4th Down Conv. % Iowa logo
1st Downs 81 (T - 14) 46 (T - 21) 1st Downs Allowed Push
1st Downs Allowed 42 (T - 11) 46 (T - 121) 1st Downs new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession 34 (7) 30 (53) Time of Possession new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 55 67 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Don’t lie - this is about what you’d expect.

Iowa’s offense under Brian Ferentz has been notoriously conservative, and these numbers tell that story. Kirk Ferentz wants to win games by playing stout defense and solid special teams, and despite vaunted Michigan transfer Cade MacNamara, that’s exactly what the Hawkeyes have done this year. So it’s no surprise that they have an edge in special teams - and Penn State has a DECIDED edge when the Nittany Lions defense matches up against Iowa’s offense.

The stats are pretty balanced when Drew Allar and the PSU offense take the field, rankings that dropped somewhat after a lackluster performance on the road in a snoozer in Champaign last week. Nothing that a white out can’t fix, right?

Some key numbers behind these statistics:

  • Iowa has returned ten punts to Penn State’s 7 through three games
  • The Hawkeyes have had only five punts returned, to the Nittany Lions’ opponents returning four
  • None of UI’s kickoffs have been returned
  • Five of PSU’s kickoffs have been attempted to be returned, most of which were returned from inside the endzone
  • Iowa has been called for 8 penalties total through three games
  • Penn State has been called for 15 penalties total through three games - seven of which were called in the Illinois game alone
  • The Nittany Lions offense has been in the red zone 18 times; Iowa’s offense has been in the red zone 12 times
  • Iowa opponents have been in the red zone only 6 times through three games - but Penn State’s opponents have only been in the red zone 4 times

What say you all?

