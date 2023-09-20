Just the Stats: No. 7 Penn State vs No. 24 Iowa

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (3-0; 1-0 Big Ten East) vs No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0; 0-0 Big Ten West)

7:30 p.m. ET, September 23, 2023—CBS

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Iowa Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 208.3 (22) 106.7 (40) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 259.0 (50) 179.3 (32) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 152.11 (47) 102.81 (17) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 467.3 (26) 286.0 (31) Total Defense (ypg) Push Scoring Offense (ppg) 43.7 (14) 12.33 (T - 18) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 96.7 (33) 151.3 (T - 72) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 170.7 (21) 150.7 (121) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 94.67 (11) 111.91 (114) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 267.3 (16) 302.0 (T - 119) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 11.67 (13) 28.3 (T - 73) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 9.0 (T - 83) 8.5 (T - 52) Punt Return Yds Punt Return Yds 6.57 (T - 74) 3.6 (48) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds 38.45 (77) 43.29 (13) Net Punting Yds Kickoff Return Yds 19.8 (65) 0.0 (T - 2) Kickoff Return Defense Kickoff Return Defense 13.6 (15) 30.0 (14) Kickoff Return Yds Push Turnover Margin +2.33 (3) +0.0 (T - 58) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted 0 (T - 1) 2 (T - 68) Passes Intercepted Passes Intercepted 5 (T - 11) 3 (T - 70) Passes Had Intercepted Penalty Yds/Game 43.33 (40) 18.33 (1) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks 3.33 (T - 16) 2.0 (T - 69) Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed 0.67(T - 12) 1.0 (T - 118) Sacks Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.7 (T - 35) 6.67 (T - 96) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.67 (T - 12) 4.7 (T - 102) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (%) 94.4% (20) 66.67% (T - 19) Redzone Defense (%) Push Redzone Defense (%) 100.0% (T - 109) 91.7% (T - 31) Redzone Offense (%) Redzone TD % 77.78% 33.33% Redzone TD % Defense Push Redzone TD % Defense 75.0% 58.33% Redzone TD % 3rd Down Conv. % 43.9% (59) 33.3% (T - 38) 3rd Down Defense % Push 3rd Down Defense % 30.0% (T - 18) 34.9% (T - 107) 3rd Down Conv. % 4th Down Conv. % 80.0% (T - 19) 33.3% (T - 38) 4th Down Defense % Push 4th Down Defense % 57.1% (T - 85) 66.67% (T - 36) 4th Down Conv. % 1st Downs 81 (T - 14) 46 (T - 21) 1st Downs Allowed Push 1st Downs Allowed 42 (T - 11) 46 (T - 121) 1st Downs Time of Possession 34 (7) 30 (53) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 55 67 Strength of Schedule Push

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Don’t lie - this is about what you’d expect.

Iowa’s offense under Brian Ferentz has been notoriously conservative, and these numbers tell that story. Kirk Ferentz wants to win games by playing stout defense and solid special teams, and despite vaunted Michigan transfer Cade MacNamara, that’s exactly what the Hawkeyes have done this year. So it’s no surprise that they have an edge in special teams - and Penn State has a DECIDED edge when the Nittany Lions defense matches up against Iowa’s offense.

The stats are pretty balanced when Drew Allar and the PSU offense take the field, rankings that dropped somewhat after a lackluster performance on the road in a snoozer in Champaign last week. Nothing that a white out can’t fix, right?

Some key numbers behind these statistics:

Iowa has returned ten punts to Penn State’s 7 through three games

The Hawkeyes have had only five punts returned, to the Nittany Lions’ opponents returning four

None of UI’s kickoffs have been returned

Five of PSU’s kickoffs have been attempted to be returned, most of which were returned from inside the endzone

Iowa has been called for 8 penalties total through three games

Penn State has been called for 15 penalties total through three games - seven of which were called in the Illinois game alone

The Nittany Lions offense has been in the red zone 18 times; Iowa’s offense has been in the red zone 12 times

Iowa opponents have been in the red zone only 6 times through three games - but Penn State’s opponents have only been in the red zone 4 times

