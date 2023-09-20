Penn State Football Commits In Action: QB’s Stock Goes Up & More

While most of the Penn State football world has its eyes on the imminently approaching White Out, the recruiting beat never sleeps.

Hundreds of future and potential future Nittany Lions will descend on Happy Valley for this weekend’s clash with No. 24 Iowa. But, they all likely have games to play the night before, too. Friday night lights, baby.

One verbal commit who is set to attend the White Out is four-star Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller has now led Olentangy High School to a 5-0 record. His 1,223 yards and 14 passing touchdowns at a 73.1% clip puts him among Elite 11’s top quarterbacks in the 2024 class

He most recently logged 295 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Central Crossing.

Grunk to Wiley on 3rd and long for 49 yard TD



2Q 7:01



Comets 0 Braves 21 pic.twitter.com/MLa6fSS7h8 — Olentangy Braves FB (@OHSBravesFB) September 15, 2023

Grunk to Wiley on 4th and long on first possession of 2nd half for 32 yards



Comets 0 Braves 35



3Q 7:40 pic.twitter.com/Bs40EgPSxU — Olentangy Braves FB (@OHSBravesFB) September 16, 2023

The quarterback also recently jumped 38 spots to #137 overall in On3’s updated 2024 Top300 rankings. You can see his season highlights up until this point below.

Grunkeymer wasn’t the only player to see their stock go up in On3’s updated rankings. Four-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams jumped 11 spots to No. 68, four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins shot up 85 spots to No. 129, and four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell notched up two spots to No. 152.

While four-star safety Quinton Martin didn’t budge in the aforementioned rankings, he did put on a show as a dual-threat talent over the weekend. Pennsylvania’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class logged his first interception of the year on Friday against Penn-Trafford.

LOCKDOWN! @BVAFootball #25 Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_ ) halts Penn-Traffords Drive with an INTERCEPTION! 21-0 in the 4Q! pic.twitter.com/wPELnfYU0G — 22 The Point (@22ThePoint) September 16, 2023

He also buffed up his offensive stats, adding 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

He. Is. IN. @BVAFootball #25 Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_ ) finds the endzone on a 12-yd run.

Belle Vernon's 2pt. conversion is GOOD. 21-0 in the 3Q! pic.twitter.com/5b7CuFtweG — 22 The Point (@22ThePoint) September 16, 2023

Four-star tight end Luke Reynolds also snagged a touchdown in Cheshire Academy’s first game of the season. He had five receptions for 82 yards. The Connecticut product is shaping up to be an important part of the Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class.