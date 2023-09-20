 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Football Commits In Action: QB’s Stock Goes Up & More

Although it’s White Out week, you can’t forget about Friday night lights.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

While most of the Penn State football world has its eyes on the imminently approaching White Out, the recruiting beat never sleeps.

Hundreds of future and potential future Nittany Lions will descend on Happy Valley for this weekend’s clash with No. 24 Iowa. But, they all likely have games to play the night before, too. Friday night lights, baby.

One verbal commit who is set to attend the White Out is four-star Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller has now led Olentangy High School to a 5-0 record. His 1,223 yards and 14 passing touchdowns at a 73.1% clip puts him among Elite 11’s top quarterbacks in the 2024 class

He most recently logged 295 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Central Crossing.

The quarterback also recently jumped 38 spots to #137 overall in On3’s updated 2024 Top300 rankings. You can see his season highlights up until this point below.

Grunkeymer wasn’t the only player to see their stock go up in On3’s updated rankings. Four-star edge rusher Mylachi Williams jumped 11 spots to No. 68, four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins shot up 85 spots to No. 129, and four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell notched up two spots to No. 152.

While four-star safety Quinton Martin didn’t budge in the aforementioned rankings, he did put on a show as a dual-threat talent over the weekend. Pennsylvania’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class logged his first interception of the year on Friday against Penn-Trafford.

He also buffed up his offensive stats, adding 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

Four-star tight end Luke Reynolds also snagged a touchdown in Cheshire Academy’s first game of the season. He had five receptions for 82 yards. The Connecticut product is shaping up to be an important part of the Nittany Lions’ 2024 recruiting class.

