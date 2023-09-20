Trace McSorley And Grant Haley Named Honorary Captains For The White Out

As summer turns to autumn in State College, things are just beginning to feel right. The temperature is dropping to a brisk 60 degrees. The leaves are *just* starting to show that hint of foliage color. And what’s adding to that comfortable feeling even more is that Trace freakin’ McSorley is back in Happy Valley, as he’s set to serve as an honorary captain — alongside Grant Haley — for this Saturday’s White Out game.

Trace McSorley and Grant Haley will be this week's honorary captains for Penn State, James Franklin said. Both former Lions are already in town ahead of Saturday's matchup with Iowa. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) September 19, 2023

Iowa, of course, is no stranger to Trace. In 2016, he made quick work of the Hawkeyes, going 11-of-18 for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 trouncing. In 2017, he marched into Kinnick, looked every yellow-and-black wearing fool in the face, and said: “I am your daddy.”

For his final act, he showed them what legitimate 4.1 speed looks like en route to another victory over the Hawkeyes.

I mean, I legitimately had to watch that video 4-5 times because I thought it was Tyreek Hill running. Man, I miss that speed at quarterback. (Sorry, Drew.)

Simply put, Trace owns Iowa. Not just the football program. Not just the university. But the entire state. All citizens and crops in Iowa are the property of Richard Thomas McSorley. Honestly if I’m Trace, I’m walking right to midfield on Saturday evening, slapping Kirk Ferentz on the rear-end, and telling him to go get me a juice box because that’s how you serve your king.