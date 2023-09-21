SWH is Remembering Its Origin Story

Despite the tough environment in Happy Valley, some Iowa players aren’t backing down from the challenge of the Whiteout. The Hawkeyes certainly seem confident ($), and really, how else are they supposed to approach Saturday night?

On the home team’s side, James Franklin is pleased with the defensive backfield to this point in the season.

The Athletic ($) ranks the previous Whiteout contests. Personally, it’s hard to top 2005 OSU for me, but 2007 Notre Dame was up there as well.

With the rise of classic jerseys for basketball, volleyball, and soccer, Onward State took a shot at designing retro uniforms for other Nittany Lion sports. Believe it or not, I am on board with the football one (not sure when you break that out though...), and the women’s hockey one looks fantastic.

The fifth-ranked Penn State women’s soccer team faces off with Rutgers in Piscataway tonight at 7 pm.

I’m sure most of us know the history, but in case you didn’t, here’s why the Nittany Lion is the mascot.