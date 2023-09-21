Fall Sports Roundup: Big Ten Play Underway

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team picked up two Big Ten wins, defeating Ohio State 3-0 on Friday and Maryland 1-0 on Tuesday. Liam Butts scored a hat trick, Penn State’s first in two years, in the win over Ohio State, which earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

In last Friday's conference opener at Ohio State, Liam Butts posted the first @PennStateMSOC hat trick since 2021, earning him B1G Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OEegLWf9Ah — B1G+ (@BigTenPlus) September 20, 2023

Goalie Kris Shakes recorded his third and fourth shutouts of the season.

Upcoming Games: Saturday at UNC-Greensboro (7pm), Wednesday vs. Howard (7pm)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team defeated UMBC and Seton Hall last week before opening conference play last night with a 3-0 sweep of Rutgers. Penn State has won 7 of its last 8 matches after an 0-2 start. Jess Mruzik continued her strong start to the season, recording a team-high 50 kills across the three matches. Camryn Hannah recorded her 1,000th career kill in Friday’s win over UMBC and totaled 12 blocks in Penn State’s three wins.

Upcoming Game: Sunday at Northwestern (2pm)

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team played only one game last week, defeating Maryland 4-0 at Jeffrey Field. The game was as one-sided as the score showed, with Penn State holding a 27-2 advantage in shots. Four different Nittany Lions scored a goal (Kate Wiesner, Ellie Wheeler, Rebecca Cooke, and Olivia Borgen), Eva Alonso recorded three assists, and goalie Katherine Asman her sixth shutout of the season. Penn State has not trailed at any point this season, and the team’s 7-0-1 start is its best under Erica Dambach, as well as its best since 2005.

Upcoming Games: Tonight at Rutgers (7pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Nebraska (1pm on B1G+)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team split its weekend games, dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker to Rutgers in the second overtime before pulling out a 2-1 win over Bucknell. Sophia Gladieux and Mackenzie Allessie scored Penn State’s only two goals in the two matches. Goalie Brie Barraco only conceded one goal over the weekend on 12 shots on goal faced.

Upcoming Game: Sunday vs. Syracuse (Noon on B1G+)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 4

Women’s Volleyball: No. 15

Field Hockey: No. 16

Men’s Soccer: NR (received 2 votes)