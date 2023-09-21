The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Conference Play In Full Swing

Few non-conference games remain, and from here on out, it’s a majority conference slate as week four rolls around.

Rutgers has looked like a vintage Schiano program for the first three weeks, while Michigan has been toying with their overmatched opponents for the first three weeks of the season. Will Harbaugh returning to the sidelines refocus a team expected to compete for a national title? Is Rutgers’s resurgence for real? We’ll find out on Saturday!

Friday, September 22

7:00 PM

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

WIS -6.0 | O/U: 53.5 | FS1

Should you watch? There isn’t much else so...

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 21

Saturday, September 23

12:00 PM

Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

MICH -24.0 | O/U: 44 | B1G Network

This is the lone game in the noon slot for week 4, so “the whole country” will watch whether Rutgers is for real and/or whether Michigan will see a regression to the mean this season. The Scarlet Knights gave Michigan all they could handle in the Big House two years ago, and this team, at least on paper, looks to be a vast improvement over that one. Then again, Michigan is also a vastly improved team from the 2021 outfit.

Should you watch? Worth a watch if it’s competitive

Prediction: Michigan 21, Rutgers 17

3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) vs. Illinois (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

ILL -15.5 | O/U: 45.5 | B1G Network

The Illinois defense woke up last week, now they need a game where they can put both the offense and defense together. They get one more opportunity to put it all together against a team that, in theory, should be overmatched in this game, before it’s all West all the time.

Should you watch? Probably not.

Prediction: Illinois 31, Florida Atlantic 10

Maryland (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

MD -7.5 | O/U: 52.5 | NBC

Boy oh boy! The hole Washington burned through Michigan State is still wide open, and now comes a Maryland team that’s effectively a lighter version of what the Huskies are. Things might get a lot worse before they get better in East Lansing.

Should you watch? If Maryland spots them 14 points to start...

Prediction: Maryland 38, Michigan State 17

Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0 Conference USA) vs. Nebraska (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

NEB -21.0 | O/U: 47 | B1G Network

Another opportunity for Nebraska to figure out their offense before conference play resumes for them. They should have little trouble with Louisiana Tech, whose defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Nebraska 42, Louisiana Tech 20

7:30 PM

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)

OSU -3.0 | O/U: 55.5 | NBC

The Western Kentucky game may have a lot to do with how this line shakes up, as Notre Dame has not score fewer than 40 points in all their games so far this season. Can the Fighting Irish slow down the Buckeyes the way Indiana could? If so, Ohio State might be in trouble.

Should you watch? During commercials, maybe.

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Notre Dame 20

No. 24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

PSU -15.0 | O/U: 40 | CBS

We have been waiting patiently for two years. For two years, we’ve had to seethe in the anger of knowing how this game could have gone. We’ve had to listen to their fans pretend that the injury to Sean Clifford was immaterial to the result, and all other sorts of excuses. But, more importantly, we had to live with their [redacted] coach doubling down on abhorrent behavior. Well, that ends on Saturday.

All I ask, Penn State fans attending this game, don’t do to them what they did to us. Don’t boo injured players.

Should you watch? And miss Petty Franklin? Come on now!

Prediction: Penn State 56, Iowa 17

Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC) vs. Indiana (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

IU -17.0 | O/U: 46 | B1G Network

Joe Moorhead has a steep hill to climb in Akron, and tonight doesn’t change much for them.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Indiana 44, Akron 6

Minnesota (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

MINN -11.5 | O/U: 39.5 | B1G Network

Minnesota can finally get back to what they want to do: Kill at least 14 minutes off clock per drive, score a touchdown if they most, but mostly kill 14 minutes off the clock per drive.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Minnesota 23, Northwestern 10

The Picks