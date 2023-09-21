 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Conference Play In Full Swing

Can Rutgers do the impossible?

By misdreavus79
Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Drew Singleton (11) and defensive back Christian Izien (0) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) second half at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Few non-conference games remain, and from here on out, it’s a majority conference slate as week four rolls around.

Rutgers has looked like a vintage Schiano program for the first three weeks, while Michigan has been toying with their overmatched opponents for the first three weeks of the season. Will Harbaugh returning to the sidelines refocus a team expected to compete for a national title? Is Rutgers’s resurgence for real? We’ll find out on Saturday!

Friday, September 22

7:00 PM

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

WIS -6.0 | O/U: 53.5 | FS1

Should you watch? There isn’t much else so...
Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Purdue 21

Saturday, September 23

12:00 PM

Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

MICH -24.0 | O/U: 44 | B1G Network

This is the lone game in the noon slot for week 4, so “the whole country” will watch whether Rutgers is for real and/or whether Michigan will see a regression to the mean this season. The Scarlet Knights gave Michigan all they could handle in the Big House two years ago, and this team, at least on paper, looks to be a vast improvement over that one. Then again, Michigan is also a vastly improved team from the 2021 outfit.

Should you watch? Worth a watch if it’s competitive
Prediction: Michigan 21, Rutgers 17

3:30 PM

Florida Atlantic (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) vs. Illinois (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

ILL -15.5 | O/U: 45.5 | B1G Network

The Illinois defense woke up last week, now they need a game where they can put both the offense and defense together. They get one more opportunity to put it all together against a team that, in theory, should be overmatched in this game, before it’s all West all the time.

Should you watch? Probably not.
Prediction: Illinois 31, Florida Atlantic 10

Maryland (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

MD -7.5 | O/U: 52.5 | NBC

Boy oh boy! The hole Washington burned through Michigan State is still wide open, and now comes a Maryland team that’s effectively a lighter version of what the Huskies are. Things might get a lot worse before they get better in East Lansing.

Should you watch? If Maryland spots them 14 points to start...
Prediction: Maryland 38, Michigan State 17

Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0 Conference USA) vs. Nebraska (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

NEB -21.0 | O/U: 47 | B1G Network

Another opportunity for Nebraska to figure out their offense before conference play resumes for them. They should have little trouble with Louisiana Tech, whose defense leaves a lot to be desired.

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Nebraska 42, Louisiana Tech 20

7:30 PM

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)

OSU -3.0 | O/U: 55.5 | NBC

The Western Kentucky game may have a lot to do with how this line shakes up, as Notre Dame has not score fewer than 40 points in all their games so far this season. Can the Fighting Irish slow down the Buckeyes the way Indiana could? If so, Ohio State might be in trouble.

Should you watch? During commercials, maybe.
Prediction: Ohio State 24, Notre Dame 20

No. 24 Iowa (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

PSU -15.0 | O/U: 40 | CBS

We have been waiting patiently for two years. For two years, we’ve had to seethe in the anger of knowing how this game could have gone. We’ve had to listen to their fans pretend that the injury to Sean Clifford was immaterial to the result, and all other sorts of excuses. But, more importantly, we had to live with their [redacted] coach doubling down on abhorrent behavior. Well, that ends on Saturday.

All I ask, Penn State fans attending this game, don’t do to them what they did to us. Don’t boo injured players.

Should you watch? And miss Petty Franklin? Come on now!
Prediction: Penn State 56, Iowa 17

Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC) vs. Indiana (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

IU -17.0 | O/U: 46 | B1G Network

Joe Moorhead has a steep hill to climb in Akron, and tonight doesn’t change much for them.

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Indiana 44, Akron 6

Minnesota (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

MINN -11.5 | O/U: 39.5 | B1G Network

Minnesota can finally get back to what they want to do: Kill at least 14 minutes off clock per drive, score a touchdown if they most, but mostly kill 14 minutes off the clock per drive.

Should you watch? No
Prediction: Minnesota 23, Northwestern 10

The Picks

Big Ten Picks

Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Bennett Florida Atlantic Illinois 16 27
Chris Illinois Illinois 14 38
Colin Illinois Illinois 14 31
Jared Florida Atlantic Illinois 17 28
Lando Illinois Illinois 10 28
Marty Illinois Illinois 10 26
Tim Illinois Illinois 17 35
Will Illinois Illinois 3 30
Bennett Akron Indiana 17 31
Chris Indiana Indiana 17 37
Colin Indiana Indiana 3 28
Jared Indiana Indiana 10 31
Lando Indiana Indiana 14 35
Marty Akron Indiana 14 27
Tim Indiana Indiana 7 38
Will Indiana Indiana 13 34
Bennett Michigan Michigan 10 38
Chris Rutgers Michigan 14 27
Colin Michigan Michigan 14 41
Jared Rutgers Michigan 16 34
Lando Rutgers Michigan 17 38
Marty Rutgers Michigan 14 35
Tim Michigan Michigan 10 38
Will Rutgers Michigan 14 31
Bennett Maryland Maryland 34 17
Chris Maryland Maryland 35 14
Colin Maryland Maryland 34 10
Jared Maryland Maryland 35 21
Lando Maryland Maryland 31 14
Marty Maryland Maryland 31 14
Tim Maryland Maryland 35 17
Will Michigan State Maryland 24 21
Bennett Louisiana Tech Nebraska 17 34
Chris Louisiana Tech Nebraska 17 35
Colin Nebraska Nebraska 7 38
Jared Louisiana Tech Nebraska 17 30
Lando Nebraska Nebraska 7 28
Marty Louisiana Tech Nebraska 14 27
Tim Nebraska Nebraska 10 31
Will Nebraska Nebraska 10 40
Bennett Minnesota Minnesota 28 13
Chris Minnesota Minnesota 28 10
Colin Minnesota Minnesota 30 6
Jared Minnesota Minnesota 28 7
Lando Minnesota Minnesota 27 14
Marty Minnesota Minnesota 30 7
Tim Minnesota Minnesota 31 10
Will Northwestern Minnesota 20 10
Bennett Iowa Penn State 😈 😈
Chris Iowa Penn State 😈 😈
Colin Penn State Penn State 😈 😈
Jared Penn State Penn State 😈 😈
Lando Penn State Penn State 😈 😈
Marty Iowa Penn State 😈 😈
Tim Penn State Penn State 😈 😈
Will Iowa Penn State 😈 😈
Bennett Wisconsin Wisconsin 31 23
Chris Purdue Wisconsin 31 27
Colin Wisconsin Wisconsin 31 20
Jared Wisconsin Wisconsin 30 23
Lando Wisconsin Wisconsin 28 21
Marty Wisconsin Wisconsin 27 17
Tim Wisconsin Wisconsin 38 24
Will Wisconsin Wisconsin 21 10
Bennett Notre Dame Notre Dame 35 38
Chris Notre Dame Notre Dame 32 35
Colin Notre Dame Notre Dame 20 27
Jared Notre Dame Notre Dame 27 28
Lando Ohio State Ohio State 38 28
Marty Notre Dame Ohio State 27 21
Tim Notre Dame Ohio State 31 30
Will Notre Dame Notre Dame 23 27
Black Shoe Degenerates Week 4

