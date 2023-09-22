6 Week 4 College Football Games to Watch

Friendly reminder — games during Penn State’s timeslot as well as Big Ten games are not included below. Check out our Big Ten preview from Thursday.

(#4)Florida State at Clemson

Noon, ABC

Clemson has some troubles — most notably an inconsistent offense that sometimes can’t get out of its own way — but they are still a very talented team that could easily turn things around after an embarassing 28-7 week one loss at Duke. Will we see the Florida State team that pounded LSU in week one or barely escaped Boston College a week ago? I’ll go with the former.

Prediction: Florida State-31, Clemson-23

TCU at SMU

Noon, FS1



If the Florida State-Clemson game isn’t doing it for you, this has strong potential for a wild shootout.

Prediction: TCU-51, SMU-45

(#22)UCLA at (#11)Utah

3:30 p.m., FOX

Utah has looked surprisingly strong for a team dealing with a slew of injuries. Quarterback Cam Rising is likely to be back this week, just in time for a major test for both teams. UCLA has wins over Coastal Carolina and San Diego State, but both are not up to snuff compared to recent years. We’ll see what Chip Kelly and the Bruins are made of this week.

Prediction: Utah-27, UCLA-21

(#19)Colorado at (#10)Oregon

3:30 p.m., ABC

Colorado won a shootout in week one, won a defensive battle where they took control of the game in the fourth quarter in week two, and had a frantic comeback to win in week three. The Buffs are not strong at the line of scrimmage and will be without their best player as Travis Hunter heals from an injury, so all logic points to the Ducks running away with this one. Coach Prime’s ‘Believe’ mantra and Shedeur Sanders’ playmaking ability keeps proving me wrong, and give the Buffs a chance despite being a 20-point underdog.

Prediction: Oregon-34, Colorado-30

(#15)Ole Miss at (#13)Alabama

3:30 p.m., CBS

It seems weird seeing such a high number next to Alabama, huh? The Tide have one of the nation’s best defenses, but the offense is a mess. The running game is lackluster, they are still rotating three quarterbacks holding out hope one of them can prove capable, and the offensive line sure doesn’t look full of future high draft picks like most years. Dare I say Ole Miss has appeared to be the much better, well-rounded team thus far into the season?

Prediction: Ole Miss-24, Alabama-20

(#14)Oregon State at (#21)Washington State

7 p.m., FOX

The networks really screwed up with this one. These teams deserved their own late-night slot between two ranked teams who have become fan favorites of the PAC-2. Instead, they will be competing with a blockbuster slate of night games while USC-Arizona State and Washington-Cal should both be over well before halftime. The Beavers and Cougs get screwed again.

Prediction: Oregon State-27, Washington State-24



