Oh, Hello: 2024 CA Combo Guard Dominick Stewart Commits to Penn State

NEWS: Dominick Stewart, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the class of 2024, tells me he’s committed to Penn State.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 22, 2023
Dominick Stewart, ladies and gentlemen!
The Skinny
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
High School: Southern California Academy (Castaic, CA)
Class: 2024
Position: CG
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 180 pounds
Ranking: 3-star (247Sports and On3)
Notable Offers: Butler, Cal, Creighton, Mississippi State
Highlights
The Tale
After lighting it up for Mt. Zion Prep Academy in Maryland the last couple of years, Dominick Stewart has taken his talents all the way out to sunny Southern California and the SoCal Academy for his final year of high school ball. Penn State reached out with an offer last month and just today, Dominick was on campus for his official visit, one of several key recruits being hosted on official visits for this big White Out weekend. Apparently, that White Out magic is already be in the air, as Stewart committed on the spot, giving the Nittany Lions their second commitment of the 2024 class along with guard Jahvin Carter.
Outlook
As you can see, Dominick possesses an excellent shooting ability as well as the ability to facilitate an offense, earning him that “combo guard” status, which Mike Rhoades clearly seems to be a fan of recruiting to his programs. Additionally, his height of 6’5” puts him on the taller side for a perimeter player, giving Rhoades another tall, athletic, guy to throw at opponents defensively as part of his “havoc” system. His shooting ability to allow him to carve out some early playing time upon setting foot on campus. Either way, it should be exciting to watch how his college career pans out.
Welcome to Penn State, Dominick!
