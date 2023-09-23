 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

Rise and shine, it’s a PENN STATE GAME DAY AND WHITE OUT SATURDAY!!

By Jared Slanina
Auburn v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Welcome to week four!

While we anxiously await the white out game against Iowa there are plenty of outstanding games to keep us occupied in the meantime. Check out 6 other games to watch as well as the Big Ten preview.

Here are some of the relevant details for tonight’s White Out showdown:

Two teams enter Beaver Stadium undefeated for a White Out showdown.

(#7)Penn State (3-0, 1-0) vs. Iowa (3-0, 0-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -14.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: CBS, 7:30 p.m. - Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Weather: A cool day with a high of 63 and showers expected throughout the day.

