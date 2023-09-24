Penn State 31, Iowa 0: What Twitter Had to Say

That was awesome.
Despite a monsoon in Happy Valley, the crowd was loud early and often in Penn State’s thorough defeat of Iowa Saturday night.
Your pregame scenes pic.twitter.com/UfzcEXIjv7— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 23, 2023
WATCH …and listen to…Penn State take the field at Beaver Stadium vs. Iowa for the 2023 Whiteout pic.twitter.com/58zlRjpWO6— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 23, 2023
Replicated, never recreated.— Onward State (@OnwardState) September 23, 2023
This is the Penn State White Out. pic.twitter.com/qgS397zbfg
First touches. pic.twitter.com/QMyXVbuzNi— Onward State (@OnwardState) September 23, 2023
While the 110,830 fans in attendance (second-largest Beaver Stadium crowd ever) couldn’t hear it, plenty of Nittany Lions watching the game at home took issue with a seemingly biased CBS broadcast booth.
They mostly cleaned things up in the second half, but it genuinely felt like Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson were rooting for Iowa early on.
"Again, for whatever reason, Iowa is not getting the calls" pic.twitter.com/Xpim1xQKlY— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 24, 2023
These cbs announcers are brutal. Why does it sound like they’re diehard Iowa fans?— Zach Berger (@theZachBerger) September 24, 2023
CBS announcers never recovered from when PSU went into their territory in the south and absolutely beat down auburn, completely biased broadcast.— Penn State News (@WeAreNews05) September 24, 2023
“For some reason Iowa’s not getting the calls”— Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023
*conveniently forgets when Riley Thompson got rocked*
how tf do SEC fans listen to this trash every week good lord— Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023
While it seemed like Penn State’s defense could’ve slept walk their way to this shutout, it wasn’t always easy for Mike Yurcich’s offense. However, the group woke up in the second half. Drew Allar led the way by throwing four (!!!) touchdowns in the pouring rain.
How can you not love this guy?
Penn State Q1 Drew Allar through 4 games:— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 24, 2023
- 4 wins
- 0 turnovers, 148 passes/runs
- Pass: 84-125-903 yds., 8 TDs
- Run: 23-83 yds., 1 TD
Me every time I remember Drew Allar is my quarterback pic.twitter.com/GMYOssuT1p— Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023
Drew Allar against arguably the best defense in the country— Aidan Doc (@AidanDoc_) September 24, 2023
25/37
166 passing yards
4 TDs
0 turnovers
22 rushing yards
Only played 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/sDwYYFYLbE
What a fucking drive by everyone involved. Passing game. Ground gamer They let Drew Allar toss the ball a little more. Perfect. No notes. #PennState https://t.co/hmBMD4bT3g— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 24, 2023
ICYMI— White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 24, 2023
Drew Allar is really good at football and Tyler Warren loves White Outs ⚪️#WeAre
pic.twitter.com/RPxrew0y57
Drew Allar delivering darts and Tyler Warren doing a nice job going up to snag the 7-yd TD.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023
PSU up 24-0 with 1:01 left in the third quarter. How you feeling?
Drew Allar + Khalil Dinkins = 6️⃣— Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 24, 2023
Allar converts on fourth down once again, and Penn State is up by double digits.
pic.twitter.com/XADtmPoxpN
Penn State QB Drew Allar exits early for the fourth straight game due to a big lead.— Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 24, 2023
The sophomore has attempted only four 4th-quarter passes this season, including a TD toss on his last one.
Through four starts, Allar owns nine total touchdowns without a turnover.
Yes, Drew is awesome. But speaking of that defense? Cade McNamara and the rest of Brian Ferentz’s offense were held to a laughable 76 total yards, committed four turnovers, and converted just FOUR first downs. Yikes!
Iowa had 54 yards on its first two drives of the game.— Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 24, 2023
There's 12:30 to play in the game and Iowa has 54 total yards.
Iowa has negative-12 yards in the second, third and fourth quarters (so far).— Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 24, 2023
The moment Beaver Stadium exploded.— Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 24, 2023
Chop Robinson brings down Cade McNamara and Adisa Isaac recovers the fumble pic.twitter.com/Siq4XMilMd
Chop Robinson has been a menace this first half. Curtis Jacobs has been all over the place too.— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023
Iowa has run 18 plays to Penn State's 42.
Chop Robinson is as good as advertised— Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) September 24, 2023
Cade McNamara has been benched after leading Iowa to zero (0) points. https://t.co/C2Fpeg5JME— Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 24, 2023
We will, Cade, we will! https://t.co/6wwINHmsNF— Kyle Lucas (@KLucas26) September 24, 2023
For the first time since October 14th, 2000 Iowa has been shut out.— Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) September 24, 2023
What a game by Manny Diaz and the Penn State defense.
A fumble recovery and five consecutive three-and-outs forced by Penn State's defense. Comes a week after the Nittany Lions forced five turnovers at Illinois pic.twitter.com/CWHIxbg3tj— Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 24, 2023
Iowa's offense obviously leaves a lot to be desired but Penn State's defense has lived up to its preseason billing tonight.— Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 24, 2023
Halftime: Penn State 10, Iowa 0— Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 24, 2023
Nittany Lion defense is legit; Whiteouts Iowa's offense:
- 63 yards
- 2 first downs
- 1 of 6 third downs
- 1 drive into PSU territory
- 21 plays
- 2 turnovers (= 10 PSU pts.)
(Penn State offense: 25 carries, 62 yards, long of 7)
Penn State ran 97 plays to Iowa's 33— Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023
Overall, it was a great night for Penn State fans to absolutely dunk on the Hawkeyes. Nick Singleton even got in on the action with a postgame F-bomb!
Wonder how this clown is doing tonight pic.twitter.com/KTEw4xXXaS— Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 24, 2023
Nick Singleton just dropped an f-bomb on CBS. #UhOh— Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 24, 2023
Here's 38 seconds of Abdul Carter directing the Alma Mater. Final score PSU 31-0 over Iowa. pic.twitter.com/EPD4KfNnpC— Jordan From WTAJ (@j_manny22) September 24, 2023
Iowa turning the ball over pic.twitter.com/PJJiZzxZKn— Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) September 24, 2023
Iowa had 76 total offensive yards and 4 first downs the entire game pic.twitter.com/tIYwsbUkbB— Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) September 24, 2023
Iowa Fans: “Maybe we’ll switch some things up on offense this week”— HAWK_GUYS (@HAWK_GUYS) September 24, 2023
Brian Ferentz:
pic.twitter.com/dAEEn77MXu
Iowa fans getting ready to watch another half of inept offense:— HAWK_GUYS (@HAWK_GUYS) September 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/oZLm0NxY6o
What was your favorite Iowa first down?— Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) September 24, 2023
Offensive coordinators coming to Iowa City this offseason to interview with Kirk Ferentz. pic.twitter.com/Q0zkfV40K6— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 24, 2023
Iowa First Downs : 4— White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 24, 2023
Iowa Turnovers : 4
Zuriah Fisher with the night cap TO and the defense ends the night with a SHUTOUT #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1iqBc6YexI
Penn State ran more plays (97) than Iowa had total yards (76) tonight. https://t.co/ABzkQ3FmxD— Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) September 24, 2023
