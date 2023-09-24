Penn State 31, Iowa 0: What Twitter Had to Say

That was awesome.

Despite a monsoon in Happy Valley, the crowd was loud early and often in Penn State’s thorough defeat of Iowa Saturday night.

Your pregame scenes pic.twitter.com/UfzcEXIjv7 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 23, 2023

WATCH …and listen to…Penn State take the field at Beaver Stadium vs. Iowa for the 2023 Whiteout pic.twitter.com/58zlRjpWO6 — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 23, 2023

Replicated, never recreated.



This is the Penn State White Out. pic.twitter.com/qgS397zbfg — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 23, 2023

While the 110,830 fans in attendance (second-largest Beaver Stadium crowd ever) couldn’t hear it, plenty of Nittany Lions watching the game at home took issue with a seemingly biased CBS broadcast booth.

They mostly cleaned things up in the second half, but it genuinely felt like Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson were rooting for Iowa early on.

"Again, for whatever reason, Iowa is not getting the calls" pic.twitter.com/Xpim1xQKlY — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 24, 2023

These cbs announcers are brutal. Why does it sound like they’re diehard Iowa fans? — Zach Berger (@theZachBerger) September 24, 2023

CBS announcers never recovered from when PSU went into their territory in the south and absolutely beat down auburn, completely biased broadcast. — Penn State News (@WeAreNews05) September 24, 2023

“For some reason Iowa’s not getting the calls”



*conveniently forgets when Riley Thompson got rocked* — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023

how tf do SEC fans listen to this trash every week good lord — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023

While it seemed like Penn State’s defense could’ve slept walk their way to this shutout, it wasn’t always easy for Mike Yurcich’s offense. However, the group woke up in the second half. Drew Allar led the way by throwing four (!!!) touchdowns in the pouring rain.

How can you not love this guy?

Penn State Q1 Drew Allar through 4 games:

- 4 wins

- 0 turnovers, 148 passes/runs

- Pass: 84-125-903 yds., 8 TDs

- Run: 23-83 yds., 1 TD — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 24, 2023

Me every time I remember Drew Allar is my quarterback pic.twitter.com/GMYOssuT1p — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023

Drew Allar against arguably the best defense in the country



25/37

166 passing yards

4 TDs

0 turnovers

22 rushing yards



Only played 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/sDwYYFYLbE — Aidan Doc (@AidanDoc_) September 24, 2023

What a fucking drive by everyone involved. Passing game. Ground gamer They let Drew Allar toss the ball a little more. Perfect. No notes. #PennState https://t.co/hmBMD4bT3g — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 24, 2023

ICYMI



Drew Allar is really good at football and Tyler Warren loves White Outs ⚪️#WeAre



pic.twitter.com/RPxrew0y57 — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 24, 2023

Drew Allar delivering darts and Tyler Warren doing a nice job going up to snag the 7-yd TD.



PSU up 24-0 with 1:01 left in the third quarter. How you feeling? — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023

Drew Allar + Khalil Dinkins = 6️⃣



Allar converts on fourth down once again, and Penn State is up by double digits.



pic.twitter.com/XADtmPoxpN — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 24, 2023

Penn State QB Drew Allar exits early for the fourth straight game due to a big lead.



The sophomore has attempted only four 4th-quarter passes this season, including a TD toss on his last one.



Through four starts, Allar owns nine total touchdowns without a turnover. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 24, 2023

Yes, Drew is awesome. But speaking of that defense? Cade McNamara and the rest of Brian Ferentz’s offense were held to a laughable 76 total yards, committed four turnovers, and converted just FOUR first downs. Yikes!

Iowa had 54 yards on its first two drives of the game.



There's 12:30 to play in the game and Iowa has 54 total yards. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 24, 2023

Iowa has negative-12 yards in the second, third and fourth quarters (so far). — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 24, 2023

The moment Beaver Stadium exploded.



Chop Robinson brings down Cade McNamara and Adisa Isaac recovers the fumble pic.twitter.com/Siq4XMilMd — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 24, 2023

Chop Robinson has been a menace this first half. Curtis Jacobs has been all over the place too.



Iowa has run 18 plays to Penn State's 42. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023

Chop Robinson is as good as advertised — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) September 24, 2023

Cade McNamara has been benched after leading Iowa to zero (0) points. https://t.co/C2Fpeg5JME — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 24, 2023

For the first time since October 14th, 2000 Iowa has been shut out.



What a game by Manny Diaz and the Penn State defense. — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) September 24, 2023

A fumble recovery and five consecutive three-and-outs forced by Penn State's defense. Comes a week after the Nittany Lions forced five turnovers at Illinois pic.twitter.com/CWHIxbg3tj — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 24, 2023

Iowa's offense obviously leaves a lot to be desired but Penn State's defense has lived up to its preseason billing tonight. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 24, 2023

Halftime: Penn State 10, Iowa 0



Nittany Lion defense is legit; Whiteouts Iowa's offense:

- 63 yards

- 2 first downs

- 1 of 6 third downs

- 1 drive into PSU territory

- 21 plays

- 2 turnovers (= 10 PSU pts.)



(Penn State offense: 25 carries, 62 yards, long of 7) — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 24, 2023

Penn State ran 97 plays to Iowa's 33 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023

Overall, it was a great night for Penn State fans to absolutely dunk on the Hawkeyes. Nick Singleton even got in on the action with a postgame F-bomb!

Wonder how this clown is doing tonight pic.twitter.com/KTEw4xXXaS — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) September 24, 2023

Nick Singleton just dropped an f-bomb on CBS. #UhOh — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 24, 2023

Here's 38 seconds of Abdul Carter directing the Alma Mater. Final score PSU 31-0 over Iowa. pic.twitter.com/EPD4KfNnpC — Jordan From WTAJ (@j_manny22) September 24, 2023

Iowa turning the ball over pic.twitter.com/PJJiZzxZKn — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) September 24, 2023

Iowa had 76 total offensive yards and 4 first downs the entire game pic.twitter.com/tIYwsbUkbB — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) September 24, 2023

Iowa Fans: “Maybe we’ll switch some things up on offense this week”



Brian Ferentz:



pic.twitter.com/dAEEn77MXu — HAWK_GUYS (@HAWK_GUYS) September 24, 2023

Iowa fans getting ready to watch another half of inept offense:



pic.twitter.com/oZLm0NxY6o — HAWK_GUYS (@HAWK_GUYS) September 24, 2023

What was your favorite Iowa first down? — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) September 24, 2023

Offensive coordinators coming to Iowa City this offseason to interview with Kirk Ferentz. pic.twitter.com/Q0zkfV40K6 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 24, 2023

Iowa First Downs : 4



Iowa Turnovers : 4



Zuriah Fisher with the night cap TO and the defense ends the night with a SHUTOUT #WeAre pic.twitter.com/1iqBc6YexI — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 24, 2023