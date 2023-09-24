 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State 31, Iowa 0: What Twitter Had to Say

The vibes were immaculate during a rainy White Out Saturday night

By Pegs14
/ new
Ryan Parsons | Black Shoe Diaries

That was awesome.

Despite a monsoon in Happy Valley, the crowd was loud early and often in Penn State’s thorough defeat of Iowa Saturday night.

While the 110,830 fans in attendance (second-largest Beaver Stadium crowd ever) couldn’t hear it, plenty of Nittany Lions watching the game at home took issue with a seemingly biased CBS broadcast booth.

They mostly cleaned things up in the second half, but it genuinely felt like Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson were rooting for Iowa early on.

While it seemed like Penn State’s defense could’ve slept walk their way to this shutout, it wasn’t always easy for Mike Yurcich’s offense. However, the group woke up in the second half. Drew Allar led the way by throwing four (!!!) touchdowns in the pouring rain.

How can you not love this guy?

Yes, Drew is awesome. But speaking of that defense? Cade McNamara and the rest of Brian Ferentz’s offense were held to a laughable 76 total yards, committed four turnovers, and converted just FOUR first downs. Yikes!

Overall, it was a great night for Penn State fans to absolutely dunk on the Hawkeyes. Nick Singleton even got in on the action with a postgame F-bomb!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...