Poll Watch: Penn State Moves to Sixth in the AP Poll

After the thrashing of the Hawkeyes, where are the Nittany Lions in the polls?

By LndoBSD
Iowa v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State moved up one spot in the AP rankings after blanking Iowa 31-0 on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll while remaining 7th in the USA Today Coaches Poll despite dominating the Hawkeyes.

Penn State remains one of just three Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls) and Ohio State, who jumped one spot in the Coaches poll to 3rd, and two spots to 4th in the AP poll after their 17-14 win at Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions take on Northwestern at noon on BTN.

