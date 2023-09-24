Poll Watch: Penn State Moves to Sixth in the AP Poll

Penn State moved up one spot in the AP rankings after blanking Iowa 31-0 on Saturday night.

POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of the AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4.



Full poll:

The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll while remaining 7th in the USA Today Coaches Poll despite dominating the Hawkeyes.

Penn State remains one of just three Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls) and Ohio State, who jumped one spot in the Coaches poll to 3rd, and two spots to 4th in the AP poll after their 17-14 win at Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions take on Northwestern at noon on BTN.