Penn State Throttles Iowa 31-0: Post-Game Link Dump

After 2021’s fake-injury fiasco at Kinnick, it’s safe to say this victory was personal for the Nittany Lions. ($)

With a 4-0 record and games against Northwestern, UMass, and a bye on the horizon before it faces Ohio State, fans can be pretty excited about where this Penn State team is at the moment.

The tight ends came to play against what was thought to be one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

Defense, you say? Manny Diaz and his group know a little thing or two about playing strong on that side of the ball.

Chop Robinson had himself a night. The stud defensive end finished with five tackles, including a big-time strip sack that helped put the nail in the coffin. After that play, in fact, he celebrated with a couple of “flops” of his own.

While the defense balled out, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar spoke to reporters about his ability to take care of the ball extremely well so far in his young career.

Despite the rain, it was a lovely post-game celebration.

