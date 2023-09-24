Oh, Hello: 2025 Four-Star LB DJ McClary Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 211 pounds

Hometown/High School: Jersey City, NJ (Henry Snyder)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9540 247Sports Composite — No. 100 overall)

Notable Offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

A four-star prospect out of North Jersey, McClary made his visit to Penn State as a sophomore when he was on hand for the 2022 Maryland game. It was there that the Nittany Lions extended an offer to McClary, with Manny Diaz and Co. building a stronger relationship with him over the last year. McClary came back to Happy Valley three more times since then, with his most recent visit being for yesterday’s White Out 31-0 victory over Iowa. Clearly, the game and atmosphere left a strong impression on McClary, who made the call for Penn State the following day.

OUTLOOK

The Nittany Lions are off to a nice start in the 2025 recruiting class as McClary joins four-star RB Kiandrea Baker and three-star DB Omari Gaines as commitment No. 3 for the cycle. That number will certainly grow in the coming — and perhaps even days with four-star Aliquippa RB Tiqwai Hayes announcing his commitment on Monday. No surprise, but Penn State is trending positively with that one.