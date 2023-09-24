Penn State Opens as Large Favorite Over Northwestern

The oddsmakers don’t expect Penn State to have much trouble remaining unbeaten on their trip to Northwestern on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have opened as a 25.5 point favorite over the Wildcats, fresh off their 31-0 dismantling of Iowa in front of a White Out crowd to reach 4-0.

It was also an eventful Saturday night for Northwestern, as they earned a dramatic come-from-behind overtime victory against Minnesota. The Wildcats entered the game on a nine-game losing streak in Big Ten play, and were an 11.5-point underdog to the Gophers. Yet they managed to overcome a 31-10 fourth quarter deficit to eventually pull out the victory in overtime to stun the Gophers 37-34.

Northwestern enters the game 2-2 and a somewhat pleasant surprise after suffering through a 1-11 season in 2022 before a tumultuous offseason where they parted ways with long time head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Their two losses have come against Rutgers and #17 Duke, sandwiched between a 38-7 win over Tulsa.

Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7 in a sloppy game played throughout a downpour in State College in 2022.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats will kickoff at noon this Saturday, Sept. 30, on BTN.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)