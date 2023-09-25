 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Week 4: What Twitter Had To Say

Buckeyes win big, Coach Prime falters, and...#RankMaryland?

By ryanparsons
Colorado v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Believe it or not, an entire slate of college football happened Saturday while most of you were probably pregaming, tailgating, or watching the White Out.

Plenty of teams around the country are still finding their identity, and a clear group of likely title contenders is yet to emerge. It’s still anyone’s game.

Let’s start with the biggest game of the weekend, which was No. 6 Ohio State 17 - No. 9 Notre Dame 14. This was one of those games that Penn State fans hoped no one would win. But, playing an undefeated Ohio State can only help the Nittany Lions’ resume.

The Buckeyes walked away with the win in dramatic walk-off fashion.

No. 4 Florida State 31 - Clemson 24 ended up being an overtime thriller. A close battle with an unranked Tigers team cost the Seminoles a spot in the AP Poll. But regardless of how poorly Clemson is playing, it’s never easy to leave Death Valley with a win. It was FSU’s first win against Clemson since 2014.

The Coach Prime show continued to entertain over at Colorado, but No. 10 Oregon 42 - No. 19 Colorado 6 is probably not the result Deion Sanders was looking for. The honeymoon era might be over for the Buffaloes.

Thanks to a final score of No. 5 USC 42 - Arizona State 28, Penn State jumped one spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll. The Trojans’ defensive ineptitude continues to raise concerns about their chances to compete for a playoff spot.

Don’t look now, but Utah might be a sleeping giant. After No. 11 Utah 14 - No. 22 UCLA 7, the Utes improved to 4-0 — and all without their starting quarterback Cam Rising.

How about a little bit of Big Ten action, too? After Maryland 31 - Michigan State 9, the Terrapins are receiving votes in the AP Poll and have a legitimate case to be ranked. They’ve won every game so far by double-digit margins. Even with an early October date with Ohio State, Maryland could be ranked come Nov. 4 when Penn State comes to town.

