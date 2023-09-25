CFB Week 4: What Twitter Had To Say

Believe it or not, an entire slate of college football happened Saturday while most of you were probably pregaming, tailgating, or watching the White Out.

Plenty of teams around the country are still finding their identity, and a clear group of likely title contenders is yet to emerge. It’s still anyone’s game.

Let’s start with the biggest game of the weekend, which was No. 6 Ohio State 17 - No. 9 Notre Dame 14. This was one of those games that Penn State fans hoped no one would win. But, playing an undefeated Ohio State can only help the Nittany Lions’ resume.

The Buckeyes walked away with the win in dramatic walk-off fashion.

No. 4 Florida State 31 - Clemson 24 ended up being an overtime thriller. A close battle with an unranked Tigers team cost the Seminoles a spot in the AP Poll. But regardless of how poorly Clemson is playing, it’s never easy to leave Death Valley with a win. It was FSU’s first win against Clemson since 2014.

This is the moment we should've known Clemson was going to lose. Film. Dont. Lie. pic.twitter.com/YJGP1VWNgC — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 23, 2023

Clemson grad student kicker Jonathan Weitz -- who had a job ready to start in New York -- makes his first career FG attempt.



"Dabo said yesterday this is either going to be a great story, or terrible. It's off to a great start... [Weitz's] boss is here."- Sean McDonough ️ pic.twitter.com/8oRP9R8sYT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 23, 2023

The Coach Prime show continued to entertain over at Colorado, but No. 10 Oregon 42 - No. 19 Colorado 6 is probably not the result Deion Sanders was looking for. The honeymoon era might be over for the Buffaloes.

Coach Prime definitely has a point with this one. Teams could care less about the team. They just want to beat Coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DaNSeg5Tp0 — Chris| Sports Fanatic (@SportsWinn) September 24, 2023

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado



"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins." pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

Thanks to a final score of No. 5 USC 42 - Arizona State 28, Penn State jumped one spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Poll. The Trojans’ defensive ineptitude continues to raise concerns about their chances to compete for a playoff spot.

It's entirely conceivable USC goes to the Playoff.



Don’t look now, but Utah might be a sleeping giant. After No. 11 Utah 14 - No. 22 UCLA 7, the Utes improved to 4-0 — and all without their starting quarterback Cam Rising.

Utah's Defense Today Vs UCLA:



♦️ One Defensive TD

♦️ 7 Sacks

♦️ 11 Tackles For Loss

♦️ 7 Points Allowed pic.twitter.com/fnkuFpLS0A — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2023

I apologize for the way the game was played out credit to our defense for an amazing performance we will be better next week our offense is still awesome just things will get cleaned up see you guys next Friday — Nate Johnson (@Shaboinate3) September 24, 2023

How about a little bit of Big Ten action, too? After Maryland 31 - Michigan State 9, the Terrapins are receiving votes in the AP Poll and have a legitimate case to be ranked. They’ve won every game so far by double-digit margins. Even with an early October date with Ohio State, Maryland could be ranked come Nov. 4 when Penn State comes to town.

Would love to see Mike Locksley’s Maryland Terrapins get the national media attention they deserve.



Took over a struggling team in the wake of tragedy that could have cratered the program.



Back-to-back winning seasons & Bowl victories, 4-0 start to ‘23 #TBIA #Terps @CoachLocks pic.twitter.com/YftyurzQ76 — ️ Defenders Mafia ️ (@DefendersMafia) September 23, 2023

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is proud of his team’s performance against Michigan State.



This was Maryland’s first win in East Lansing since 1950. pic.twitter.com/n2VELKwNUx — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) September 23, 2023