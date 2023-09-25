Oh, Hello: 2025 Four-Star RB Tiqwai Hayes Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 185pounds

Hometown/High School: Aliquippa, PA (Aliquippa)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8911 247Sports Composite — No. 342 overall)

Notable Offers: Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan, West Virginia, Cincinnati

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

It was Penn State through and through for the in-state prospect as Hayes received his first collegiate offer from the Nittany Lions in December 2021. He did not take an official visit to Happy Valley but he did make multiple unofficial stops — as recently as Sept. 2 for the West Virginia game. He was primarily recruited by Terry Smith and Ja’Juan Seider and officially announced his decision Monday afternoon.

OUTLOOK

Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class is starting to pick up steam as he’s now the second commit in as many days, following in four-star linebacker DJ McClary’s footsteps. Hayes is now the second running back in the class as four-star Texas product Kiandrea Barker committed back in April. Four-star Pittsburgh athlete Brady O’Hara could be up next for the Nittany Lions per a crystal ball pick from 247Sports’ Tyler Calvaruso on Sept. 21.