Drew Allar Added To Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List

Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar is officially in contention for the Davey O’Brien Award, which annually recognizes the country’s top passer.

The Ohio native was added to the list after picking apart Iowa during Saturday’s White Out game. He threw for a career-high four touchdowns and completed 68% of his 37 passes en route to a 31-0 victory. The first-year starter has zero interceptions this year and Penn State is now the only team in the country that is yet to turn the ball over.

Allar has now thrown for 903 yards and eight touchdowns this season, good for a 149 total quarterback rating.

The Davey O’Brien Award typically recognizes eight outstanding quarterbacks per week, but elected to use a “Davey Double” this week — increasing the list to 16 signal-callers.

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa and Northwestern’s Ben Bryant also appeared on this week’s list. Penn State goes to Evanston next week to play the Wildcats. The watch list now includes 56 quarterbacks.

Previous winners of the award, which has been issued since 1981, include Troy Aikman, Joe Burrow, Peyton Manning, and Penn State’s Kerry Collins.