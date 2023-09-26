 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 3

Scores for Miles and Free Moose, and Micah gets another sack.

By LndoBSD
Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had five tackles and a sack for the Cowboys:
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had nine carries for 24 yards, five catches for 38 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown:
  • DaQuan Jones had five tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bills.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles and a sack for the Panthers.

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles for the Bears.
  • Adrian Amos had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Jets.
  • Allen Robinson had four catches for 24 yards for the Steelers.
  • Chris Godwin had three catches for 32 yards for the Bucs.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
  • Jahan Dotson had two catches for 21 yards for the Commanders.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had two tackles for the Steelers.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for 18 yards for the Patriots.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Austin Johnson had one tackle for the Chargers.
  • Jason Cabinda had one tackle, and one carry for no yards for the Lions.
  • Jesse Luketa had a hit on the quarterback for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had seven punts for an average of 47 yards per punt for the Ravens.

