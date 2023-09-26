Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 3

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had five tackles and a sack for the Cowboys:
Sheeeesh Micah
: #DALvsAZ on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/XwN8PuPp2R
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had nine carries for 24 yards, five catches for 38 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
Spin move, BoobieMiles___
: #CARvsSEA on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/q96PN4ifUM
.@BoobieMiles___ working hard to get the @Panthers in a spot to extend the lead before half
: #CARvsSEA on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f pic.twitter.com/xAlBCyx1yx
.@BoobieMiles___ TD!
: #CARvsSEA on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05gT8f pic.twitter.com/E9J964dsXH
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown:
.@kennypickett10 finds @pat_fry5 for 6! @Steelers finish a solid drive in the end zone
: #PITvsLV on NBC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/oKZBIH1Rly pic.twitter.com/3da4jDZRxa
- DaQuan Jones had five tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bills.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles and a sack for the Panthers.
Other Notable Numbers:
- Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles for the Bears.
- Adrian Amos had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Jets.
- Allen Robinson had four catches for 24 yards for the Steelers.
- Chris Godwin had three catches for 32 yards for the Bucs.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
- Jahan Dotson had two catches for 21 yards for the Commanders.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had two tackles for the Steelers.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for 18 yards for the Patriots.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Austin Johnson had one tackle for the Chargers.
- Jason Cabinda had one tackle, and one carry for no yards for the Lions.
- Jesse Luketa had a hit on the quarterback for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had seven punts for an average of 47 yards per punt for the Ravens.
