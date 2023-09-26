Snap Counts: Iowa

52 Nittany Lions played at least one snap in Saturday night’s White Out demolition of No. 24 Iowa.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 98 snaps (335)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 83 (266)

Beau Pribula: 15 (67)

Running Backs

Nick Singleton: 47 (150)

Kaytron Allen: 40 (155)

Trey Potts: 15 (50)

Wide Receivers

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 63 (217)

Omari Evans: 45 (79)

Dante Cephas: 42 (92)

Liam Clifford: 25 (102)

Harrison Wallace: 22 (108)

Kaden Saunders: 21 (48)

Tight Ends

Theo Johnson: 71 (214)

Tyler Warren: 62 (208)

Khalil Dinkins: 20 (64)

Jerry Cross: 2 (8)

Offensive Line

Olu Fashanu: 83 (235)

Hunter Nourzad: 83 (249)

Caedan Wallace: 83 (242)

JB Nelson: 66 (211)

Vega Iaone: 66 (192)

Sal Wormley: 48 (219)

Drew Shelton; 15 (124)

Nick Dawkins; 15 (86)

J’Ven Williams: 15 (40)

Anthony Donkoh: 15 (40)

Defense: 34 snaps (222)

Defensive Ends

Chop Robinson: 23 (122)

Adisa Isaac: 18 (91)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 13 (105)

Zuriah Fisher: 11 (79)

Amin Vanover: 9 (29)

Defensive Tackles

Hakeem Beamon: 14 (100)

Coziah Izzard: 14 (40)

D’Von Ellies: 10 (76)

Zane Durant: 9 (86)

Jordan van den Berg: 8 (79)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 28 (149)

Curtis Jacobs: 23 (142)

Tyler Elsdon: 13 (52)

Dominic DeLuca: 13 (82)

Kobe King: 11 (83)

Tony Rojas: 5 (45)

Keon Wylie: 1 (39)

Cornerbacks

Johnny Dixon: 23 (138)

Kalen King: 21 (150)

Cam Miller: 18 (101)

DaeQuan Hardy: 15 (52)

Zion Tracy: 5 (37)

Elliot Washington: 1 (25)

Safeties

Jaylen Reed: 21 (106)

Kevin Winston Jr: 19 (114)

Keaton Ellis: 15 (81)

Zakee Wheatley 12 (100)

Notes and Thoughts: