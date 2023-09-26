Snap Counts: Iowa

52 Nittany Lions played at least one snap in Saturday night’s White Out demolition of No. 24 Iowa.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 98 snaps (335)
Quarterbacks
Drew Allar: 83 (266)
Beau Pribula: 15 (67)
Running Backs
Nick Singleton: 47 (150)
Kaytron Allen: 40 (155)
Trey Potts: 15 (50)
Wide Receivers
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 63 (217)
Omari Evans: 45 (79)
Dante Cephas: 42 (92)
Liam Clifford: 25 (102)
Harrison Wallace: 22 (108)
Kaden Saunders: 21 (48)
Tight Ends
Theo Johnson: 71 (214)
Tyler Warren: 62 (208)
Khalil Dinkins: 20 (64)
Jerry Cross: 2 (8)
Offensive Line
Olu Fashanu: 83 (235)
Hunter Nourzad: 83 (249)
Caedan Wallace: 83 (242)
JB Nelson: 66 (211)
Vega Iaone: 66 (192)
Sal Wormley: 48 (219)
Drew Shelton; 15 (124)
Nick Dawkins; 15 (86)
J’Ven Williams: 15 (40)
Anthony Donkoh: 15 (40)
Defense: 34 snaps (222)
Defensive Ends
Chop Robinson: 23 (122)
Adisa Isaac: 18 (91)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 13 (105)
Zuriah Fisher: 11 (79)
Amin Vanover: 9 (29)
Defensive Tackles
Hakeem Beamon: 14 (100)
Coziah Izzard: 14 (40)
D’Von Ellies: 10 (76)
Zane Durant: 9 (86)
Jordan van den Berg: 8 (79)
Linebackers
Abdul Carter: 28 (149)
Curtis Jacobs: 23 (142)
Tyler Elsdon: 13 (52)
Dominic DeLuca: 13 (82)
Kobe King: 11 (83)
Tony Rojas: 5 (45)
Keon Wylie: 1 (39)
Cornerbacks
Johnny Dixon: 23 (138)
Kalen King: 21 (150)
Cam Miller: 18 (101)
DaeQuan Hardy: 15 (52)
Zion Tracy: 5 (37)
Elliot Washington: 1 (25)
Safeties
Jaylen Reed: 21 (106)
Kevin Winston Jr: 19 (114)
Keaton Ellis: 15 (81)
Zakee Wheatley 12 (100)
Notes and Thoughts:
- This game was the largest play disparity (64) of any game featuring 2 FBS teams in over 5 years.
- Theo Johnson’s nine more snaps than Tyler Warren was their largest disparity in snaps all season.
- Except for Abdul Carter, no one on defense had 25 or more snaps.
- I noticed several defensive plays that did not feature a defensive tackle. A new wrinkle in Manny Diaz’ scheme perhaps?
- This was the first game this season that Vega Iaone had more snaps than Sal Wormley.
- Drew Shelton only appeared on 15 snaps, his lowest total of the season.
- Six wide receivers had at least 21 snaps. Welcome back Harrison Wallace!
