Success with Hyperlinking is Handing Out Donuts

Penn State’s defense shut out Iowa for the first time since 2000, snapping a 288-game streak. The Nittany Lions have shut out a Big Ten opponent at least once in four of the last five seasons.

Revenge for 2021 was squarely on Penn State players’ minds in Saturday night’s win over Iowa.

Many Penn State students attended their first White Out game Saturday. Onward State recapped some of their thoughts on the greatest show in college sports. My friend who came with me to the game was blown away by the crowd as well.

The men’s hockey team was ranked No. 16 in the USCHO preseason poll on Monday. Guy Gadowsky’s squad will begin its season October 7.

The women’s hockey team earned a split with No. 5 Northeastern over the weekend. After getting shut out in Game 1, the Lions took home a 2-1 win in Game 2.

Penn State’s women’s soccer team is off to its best start since 2005 thanks to a full team effort in the first 10 games.