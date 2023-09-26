Oh, Hello: 2025 Four-Star Athlete Brady O’Hara Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 235 pounds

Hometown/High School: Pittsburgh, PA (North Catholic)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9021 247Sports Composite — No. 287 overall)

Notable Offers: Connecticut, Pitt, West Virginia, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

After a White Out visit and a recent Crystal Ball pickup, O’Hara was all but a lock to stay in-state and commit to the Nittany Lions. After receiving an offer from Penn State in February, the four-star prospect only took visits to Happy Valley and did not garner much attention from competing programs. He attended both the West Virginia and Iowa games this year. O’Hara’s size makes him realistically project as a tight end, but he has spent some time along the defensive line in high school.

OUTLOOK

O’Hara is now the third prospect to commit to James Franklin’s program in the three days following the White Out, joining DJ McClary and Tiqwai Hayes. Penn State’s 2025 class is starting to take shape as it now has five verbal commitments, placing it at No. 8 in the country. We’ll see if the Nittany Lions can keep this hot streak going.