Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 4

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: USC Trojans/LSU Tigers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest Pickers:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No changes from 247 or CBS Sports. ESPN’s only change comes from Bonagura switching Penn State’s opponent in the Fiesta Bowl to the Trojans. Yahoo Sports rejoins the projections after a week’s absence, going with the Orange Bowl and the Irish.
Loading comments...