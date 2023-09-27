Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 4

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach

Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: USC Trojans/LSU Tigers

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No changes from 247 or CBS Sports. ESPN’s only change comes from Bonagura switching Penn State’s opponent in the Fiesta Bowl to the Trojans. Yahoo Sports rejoins the projections after a week’s absence, going with the Orange Bowl and the Irish.