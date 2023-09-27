 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Northwestern v Penn State

Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

The Nittany Lions travel to Evanston to take on a Wildcat team fresh off a surprising upset of Minnesota.

By Cari Greene
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 6 Penn St. Nittany Lions (4-0; 2-0 Big Ten East) vs Northwestern Wildcats (2-2; 1-1 Big Ten West)

12:00 p.m. ET, September 30, 2023—Big Ten Network

Stadium (Capacity: 47,130 / Evanston, IL)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Northwestern Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 210.0 (17) 184.5 (112) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logonew PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 239.8 (T - 65) 187.5 (33) Passing Defense (ypg) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Pass Efficiency 147.5 (44) 137.96 (80) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 449.8 (33) 372.0 (76) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 40.5 (15) 25.75 (T - 76) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 81.5 (13) 98.0 (119) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 138.0 (1) 239.8 (T - 65) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 88.26 (1) 127.6 (84) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 219.5 (1) 337.8 (100) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 8.75 (4) 24.0 (T - 88) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 7.29 (T - 73) -3.0 (130) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 3.73 (T - 108) 2.0 (T - 24) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 37.29 (95) 36.91 (T - 99) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 19.8 (63) 17.0 (T - 42) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 13.6 (13) 23.8 (26) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push
Turnover Margin (season) +2.75 (1) +0.00 (67) Turnover Margin (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (season) 0 (T - 1) 3 (T - 67) Passes Intercepted (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (season) 5 (T - 26) 3 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (season) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 43.75 (39) 39.5 (28) Penalty Yds/Game Push
Sacks (spg) 3.25 (T - 18) 2.75 (103) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 0.5 (T - 4) 1.5 (T - 105) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.2 (T - 48) 6.0 (T - 74) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.25 (T - 30) 5.0 (T - 94) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 91.3% (T - 28) 86.7% (T - 90) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 100.0% (T - 120) 91.7% (T - 25) Redzone Offense (% season) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Redzone TD % (season) 78.26% 73.33% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 75.0% 83.3% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 44.3% (51) 35.8% (43) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 24.5% (5) 47.5% (T - 29) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push
4th Down Conv. % (season) 88.9% (T - 5) 66.7% (T - 101) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 62.5% (T - 95) 33.3% (T - 103) 4th Down Conv. % Push
1st Downs 109 (T - 5) 78 (T - 72) 1st Downs Allowed new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed 46 (T - 1) 75 (T - 94) 1st Downs new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession 37 (1) 25 (124) Time of Possession new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 31 25 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Boy, a white out blanking of Iowa will sure do good things to your rankings, as the Nittany Lions now lead the nation in a whopping seven different statistical categories.

One of the things that didn’t change in these numbers? The defensive red zone figures - because Iowa didn’t get into the red zone at all last week. Woof.

Some other thoughts:

  • Northwestern’s opponents have only returned two punts to our opponents’ seven
  • Penn State has returned eleven punts, while the Wildcats have only returned one
  • Iowa returned no kickoffs last week (despite Gabriel Nwosu seemingly having been instructed into baiting them into returning them); overall, PSU opponents have returned six kickoffs. Northwestern’s opponents have returned 5
  • The Nittany Lions have still only returned 5 kick offs, as Iowa only kicked off one time last week
  • Northwestern’s opponents have been in the red zone 15 times, compared to the whopping FOUR times through four games that PSU opponents started inside the Nittany Lion 20
  • Penn State has been in the red zone 23 times, almost double the RZ trips of the Wildcats (12 times)
  • After going 3 for 3 last week, PSU is 8 of 9 on fourth downs on the year; NW is 2 of 6.

What say you all?

