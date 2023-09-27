Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

No. 6 Penn St. Nittany Lions (4-0; 2-0 Big Ten East) vs Northwestern Wildcats (2-2; 1-1 Big Ten West)
12:00 p.m. ET, September 30, 2023—Big Ten Network
Stadium (Capacity: 47,130 / Evanston, IL)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Northwestern
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|210.0 (17)
|184.5 (112)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|239.8 (T - 65)
|187.5 (33)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency
|147.5 (44)
|137.96 (80)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|
|Total Offense (ypg)
|449.8 (33)
|372.0 (76)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|40.5 (15)
|25.75 (T - 76)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|81.5 (13)
|98.0 (119)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|138.0 (1)
|239.8 (T - 65)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|88.26 (1)
|127.6 (84)
|Pass Efficiency
|
|Total Defense (ypg)
|219.5 (1)
|337.8 (100)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|8.75 (4)
|24.0 (T - 88)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|7.29 (T - 73)
|-3.0 (130)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|3.73 (T - 108)
|2.0 (T - 24)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|37.29 (95)
|36.91 (T - 99)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|19.8 (63)
|17.0 (T - 42)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|13.6 (13)
|23.8 (26)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Turnover Margin (season)
|+2.75 (1)
|+0.00 (67)
|Turnover Margin (season)
|
|Passes Had Intercepted (season)
|0 (T - 1)
|3 (T - 67)
|Passes Intercepted (season)
|
|Passes Intercepted (season)
|5 (T - 26)
|3 (T - 41)
|Passes Had Intercepted (season)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|43.75 (39)
|39.5 (28)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|Push
|Sacks (spg)
|3.25 (T - 18)
|2.75 (103)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|0.5 (T - 4)
|1.5 (T - 105)
|Sacks (spg)
|
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|6.2 (T - 48)
|6.0 (T - 74)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.25 (T - 30)
|5.0 (T - 94)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|91.3% (T - 28)
|86.7% (T - 90)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|100.0% (T - 120)
|91.7% (T - 25)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|
|Redzone TD % (season)
|78.26%
|73.33%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|75.0%
|83.3%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|44.3% (51)
|35.8% (43)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|24.5% (5)
|47.5% (T - 29)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|88.9% (T - 5)
|66.7% (T - 101)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|62.5% (T - 95)
|33.3% (T - 103)
|4th Down Conv. %
|Push
|1st Downs
|109 (T - 5)
|78 (T - 72)
|1st Downs Allowed
|
|1st Downs Allowed
|46 (T - 1)
|75 (T - 94)
|1st Downs
|
|Time of Possession
|37 (1)
|25 (124)
|Time of Possession
|
|Strength of Schedule
|31
|25
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
Boy, a white out blanking of Iowa will sure do good things to your rankings, as the Nittany Lions now lead the nation in a whopping seven different statistical categories.
One of the things that didn’t change in these numbers? The defensive red zone figures - because Iowa didn’t get into the red zone at all last week. Woof.
Some other thoughts:
- Northwestern’s opponents have only returned two punts to our opponents’ seven
- Penn State has returned eleven punts, while the Wildcats have only returned one
- Iowa returned no kickoffs last week (despite Gabriel Nwosu seemingly having been instructed into baiting them into returning them); overall, PSU opponents have returned six kickoffs. Northwestern’s opponents have returned 5
- The Nittany Lions have still only returned 5 kick offs, as Iowa only kicked off one time last week
- Northwestern’s opponents have been in the red zone 15 times, compared to the whopping FOUR times through four games that PSU opponents started inside the Nittany Lion 20
- Penn State has been in the red zone 23 times, almost double the RZ trips of the Wildcats (12 times)
- After going 3 for 3 last week, PSU is 8 of 9 on fourth downs on the year; NW is 2 of 6.
What say you all?
