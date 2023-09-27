Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

No. 6 Penn St. Nittany Lions (4-0; 2-0 Big Ten East) vs Northwestern Wildcats (2-2; 1-1 Big Ten West)

12:00 p.m. ET, September 30, 2023—Big Ten Network

Stadium (Capacity: 47,130 / Evanston, IL)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Northwestern Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 210.0 (17) 184.5 (112) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 239.8 (T - 65) 187.5 (33) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 147.5 (44) 137.96 (80) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 449.8 (33) 372.0 (76) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 40.5 (15) 25.75 (T - 76) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 81.5 (13) 98.0 (119) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 138.0 (1) 239.8 (T - 65) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 88.26 (1) 127.6 (84) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 219.5 (1) 337.8 (100) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 8.75 (4) 24.0 (T - 88) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 7.29 (T - 73) -3.0 (130) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 3.73 (T - 108) 2.0 (T - 24) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 37.29 (95) 36.91 (T - 99) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 19.8 (63) 17.0 (T - 42) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 13.6 (13) 23.8 (26) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push Turnover Margin (season) +2.75 (1) +0.00 (67) Turnover Margin (season) Passes Had Intercepted (season) 0 (T - 1) 3 (T - 67) Passes Intercepted (season) Passes Intercepted (season) 5 (T - 26) 3 (T - 41) Passes Had Intercepted (season) Push Penalty Yds/Game 43.75 (39) 39.5 (28) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks (spg) 3.25 (T - 18) 2.75 (103) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 0.5 (T - 4) 1.5 (T - 105) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.2 (T - 48) 6.0 (T - 74) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.25 (T - 30) 5.0 (T - 94) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 91.3% (T - 28) 86.7% (T - 90) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 100.0% (T - 120) 91.7% (T - 25) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 78.26% 73.33% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push Redzone TD % Defense (season) 75.0% 83.3% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 44.3% (51) 35.8% (43) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 24.5% (5) 47.5% (T - 29) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push 4th Down Conv. % (season) 88.9% (T - 5) 66.7% (T - 101) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 62.5% (T - 95) 33.3% (T - 103) 4th Down Conv. % Push 1st Downs 109 (T - 5) 78 (T - 72) 1st Downs Allowed 1st Downs Allowed 46 (T - 1) 75 (T - 94) 1st Downs Time of Possession 37 (1) 25 (124) Time of Possession Strength of Schedule 31 25 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Boy, a white out blanking of Iowa will sure do good things to your rankings, as the Nittany Lions now lead the nation in a whopping seven different statistical categories.

One of the things that didn’t change in these numbers? The defensive red zone figures - because Iowa didn’t get into the red zone at all last week. Woof.

Some other thoughts:

Northwestern’s opponents have only returned two punts to our opponents’ seven

Penn State has returned eleven punts, while the Wildcats have only returned one

Iowa returned no kickoffs last week (despite Gabriel Nwosu seemingly having been instructed into baiting them into returning them); overall, PSU opponents have returned six kickoffs. Northwestern’s opponents have returned 5

The Nittany Lions have still only returned 5 kick offs, as Iowa only kicked off one time last week

Northwestern’s opponents have been in the red zone 15 times, compared to the whopping FOUR times through four games that PSU opponents started inside the Nittany Lion 20

Penn State has been in the red zone 23 times, almost double the RZ trips of the Wildcats (12 times)

After going 3 for 3 last week, PSU is 8 of 9 on fourth downs on the year; NW is 2 of 6.

What say you all?