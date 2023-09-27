PSU Commits In Action: Versatile CB’s Stock Going Up

Now four days out from the White Out, Penn State football has nothing but good things to report on its recruiting front.

James Franklin has now picked up three recruits in the three days following the Iowa game and is starting to see his 2025 class come together. Four-star linebacker DJ McClary, four-star running back Tiqwai Hayes, and four-star tight end/athlete Brady O’Hara are the latest recruits to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. Things have been going well for commits throughout their high school campaigns, too.

Four-star Philadelphia wide receiver Tyseer Denmark recorded four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in Imhotep Charter’s win over Abraham Lincoln. He now has 21 catches on the year, and two of them have gone for touchdowns.

#PennState commit @tyseer5denmark hauls in the TD catch in the first quarter. Imhotep up up 14-0 early https://t.co/jmdOOo7eYU pic.twitter.com/AF1bl1BDCz — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) September 22, 2023

Denmark’s teammate, three-star cornerback Kenneth Woseley Jr., is also a Penn State commit. Woseley had four total tackles and 100 kick return yards in the game and now has 16 tackles and two interceptions through five games, which are already higher than his totals from last season. Oddly enough, the defensive back has also taken on kickoff and some placekicking duties for Imhotep.

32 yard field goal by @kwoseley35 makes it 10-7 @TepFootball 5;00 second pic.twitter.com/8w4fsldHKu — Pennsylvania Football News (@PaFootballNews) September 15, 2023

The hype train keeps on rolling for Pennsylvania’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, Quinton Martin, who really does it all. He’s getting so good that analytics companies are assigning him next-gen stats. He apparently reached a speed of 19.1 mph in a game earlier this season.

Penn St. commit Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_) has an In-Game Athleticism (IGA) Score of 84.8 and reached 19.1 mph on this 40-yard touchdown. The Nittany Lions will add a versatile athlete to their roster on signing day. #ReelAnalytics @BVAFootball



https://t.co/IKk5DVUoz3 pic.twitter.com/uCAlQMzFl7 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 21, 2023

Why kick a FG at the end of the half when you have Quinton Martin? The future Nittany Lion and 5-star recruit @Quintonanthony_ with a filthy flag route on this 20-yard TD reception to extend Belle Vernon’s lead over TJ to 19-10 going into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/JvkkvQA6L2 — Steve Rotstein (@SteveRotstein) September 23, 2023

Martin had six rushes for 38 yards, four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and two tackles in Belle Vernon’s Sept. 22 game against Thomas Jefferson. He has now scored three times and has one interception in four games this year.

Class of 2026 running back Messiah Mickens may be a few years away from playing in Beaver Stadium, but he adds to his highlight reel seemingly every week.

He’s now averaging 11.3 yards per carry this season and has scored 11 total touchdowns in five games. As shown in the first clip above, the Pennsylvania native is a threat through the air, too.

Let’s give some love to Penn State’s newest commit, too. Brady O’Hara recently put up a pretty stat line in North Catholic’s game against Highlands High School. O’Hara’s 6-foot-6, 235-pound stature makes him a threat on both sides of the ball.