Fall Sports Recap: Women’s Hockey Drops the Puck

Women’s Hockey

The 2023-24 women’s hockey season is underway, as the Nittany Lions split a two-game series with No. 5 Northeastern last weekend. Penn State was shut out in Game 1 before winning Game 2. Leah Stecker and Alyssa Machado each scored a goal for Penn State in Sunday’s win. Goalie Josie Bothun made 51 saves on 53 shots on goal over the two games.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. UConn (6pm on B1G+), Saturday vs. UConn (2pm on B1G+)

Women’s Volleyball

Penn State swept Northwestern on Sunday, improving to 2-0 in conference play. Big Ten Player of the Week Jess Mruzik led the way with 18 kills and an ace. Camryn Hannah also recorded 16 kills and a block. Penn State has now won 8 of its last 9 matches after starting 0-2.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Illinois (9pm on Big Ten Network), Saturday at Minnesota (9pm on Big Ten Network)

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer continued its red-hot start, defeating Rutgers 2-1 on the road last Thursday before picking up a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Nebraska. The Nittany Lions’ win at Rutgers was its first in Piscataway since 2008. Payton Linnehan and Amelia White scored for Penn State against Rutgers. Against Nebraska, Cori Dyke scored the game’s only goal and goalie Katherine Asman recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

Upcoming Games: at Michigan (Tonight at 7pm on B1G+), Sunday at Michigan State (Noon on Big Ten Network)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team earned two non-conference wins, defeating UNC-Greensboro 2-0 on Saturday and a 3-1 win over Howard on Wednesday. Penn State’s five goals over the two games were scored by five different players (Peter Mangione, Samson Kepardeh, Ben Liscum, Alex Stevenson, and Quentin Flowers). The defense was stellar, giving up only three shots on goal in both games combined.

Upcoming Games: Sunday at Michigan State (3pm)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team dropped a 2-1 decision to Syracuse on Sunday in its only match of the week. Sophia Gladieux continued her incredible 2023 season by adding Penn State’s only goal of the game. Gladieux’s 11 goals on the season ranks 4th in the NCAA.

Upcoming Games: Sunday at Maryland (2pm)

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 4

Women’s Hockey: No. 11

Women’s Volleyball: No. 15

Field Hockey: No. 16

Men’s Soccer: No. 25